NJ leader in banning traveling animal acts
It’s official: Nosey’s Law is on the books. New Jersey is the first state to enact a ban on traveling wild animal acts, and it won’t be the last. It’s only a matter of time before beating, whipping and prodding animals to perform tricks is a thing of the past everywhere.
This precedent was sparked when Nosey, a lonely, stressed and painfully arthritic elephant, was forced to plod in circles day after day at the state fair. Appalled, Raymond J. Lesniak, then a state senator, introduced Nosey’s Law to ban traveling elephant acts in New Jersey.
Nosey’s Law — which was expanded to cover other wild and exotic animals — garnered massive support, but former Gov. Chris Christie pocket vetoed the bill. Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez and Assembly members Raj Mukherji, Andrew Zwicker and Jamel Holley gave the bill new life.
Last year, Nosey was seized from her abusers after she was found chained and swaying in her own waste, suffering from urinary tract and skin infections, intestinal parasites, painful osteoarthritis, and dehydration and malnutrition. She is now thriving at the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee.
PETA’s efforts, alongside those of animal advocates in New Jersey, have inspired one of the most progressive bans on wild animal acts to date. The public is demanding better for animals and they are getting it.
Rachel Mathews
Washington, D.C.
Associate director, PETA Foundation
Gilliam should resign
As a frequent Atlantic City visitor, I’m less than confident in the current leadership of New Jersey’s shining city at the shore. Every news update I see from the city involving Mayor Frank Gilliam is about legal controversies and unprofessional behavior — rather than stories about the on-going progress in rebuilding Atlantic City in its comeback year.
The recent casino brawl left the entire city with a black eye. And the FBI raid of Gilliam’s property has badly hurt the city’s image, at a time when growth and tourism are paramount to its long-term future.
Gilliam should do the right thing and resign — and until Atlantic City has a new leader, the odds aren’t in the city’s favor.
Jim Worhach
Binghamton, NY