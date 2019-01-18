CFO: Atlantic City must stay financially prudent
I was proud to be recognized by the unanimous resolution at the Atlantic City Council meeting on Dec. 12 for my service as director of Revenue and Finance and, for the last four years, as the chief financial officer.
I was appointed CFO when the city was in dire financial condition with a bond rating that was being downgraded to junk status. During my tenure, the city’s rating has improved and was upgraded by both Standard and Poor’s and Moody’s by multiple steps. I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of the numerous city professionals on staff in the CFO office that directly contributed to this significant improvement.
I was honored to be given the opportunity to serve as the CFO and am humbled by the recognition. We have made steady improvement, no doubt, but there is definitely more work to be done and more distance to travel on the city’s journey to a prosperous and financially stable future.
I am confident, provided the city remains on this financially prudent trajectory, our journey will ultimately lead to Atlantic City’s finest days in the hopefully not-too-distant future. It has been my honor to serve the citizens of Atlantic City and to have some small part in the overall fiscal improvement, and I will continue to hope for Atlantic City’s success.
Michael P. Stinson
Atlantic City
Rabbi’s farewell moving
Sometimes, it’s time to say hello when bidding a fond farewell.
Rabbi Alfredo S. Winter of Congregation Beth Israel delivered his final sermon after a 17 year tenure in Vineland. It was a bittersweet moment for Winter and congregants alike as Winter revealed perhaps more about himself than ever before.
He told of his father’s exodus from Europe in 1939 before Hitler invaded. He spoke in a soft but vibrant voice about himself, his family of rabbis, and his times in Uruguay, where many Jews sought refuge.
Then his wife, Enia, took the stage. With unsolicited tears galore, she emulated the rabbi’s words in a much more emotional spirit. She told of their journey in America, the endless number of synagogues the couple had served before coming to Vineland.
You could hear a pin drop as Enia poured out her heart and soul.
With tear-filled eyes, Dr. David Rosenberg, president of the congregation, presented Winter with a plague of gratitude for his devotion to the synagogue.
Winter remarked that he salutes the American flag with pride — my chosen home, he said.
Dolores M. Hall
Pittsgrove