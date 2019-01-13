Let Saudi Arabia, Turkey settle Khashoggi killing
The U.S. Senate condemned the Saudi crown prince over Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, and disrupted Saudi Arabia and its U.S. relations.
The same Senate had supported President George W. Bush to attack Iraq in the belief that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction. Bush and Britain’s Prime Minister Tony Blair had schemed against Saddam Hussein and our invasion of Iraq maimed and murdered millions of Iraqis and destroyed the infrastructure of Iraq. The administration said it was sure Iraq had such weapons, but none were found.
Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was a big supporter of attacking Iraq and now he is a leading critic of the killing of Khashoggi.
Khashoggi, although a green card holder, was still a citizen of Saudi Arabia. The killing occurred in the Saudi embassy in Turkey and we should leave it to these two sovereign nations to settle this.
The senators should not interfere in the internal affairs of Saudi Arabia and we should not destroy our mutual policies, which would result in the loss of hundreds of billions of dollars in trade and tens of thousands of jobs.
U.S. senators must realize that we don’t have the money, the resolve or the justification to be the world’s policeman.
Mohammad Imran
Galloway Township
Nightmare attack on US
Before World War II, my parents and a friend went to the Panama Canal Zone to work on the third dock. I, my mother and brother waited until school was out. Then we packed our things and left for Panama.
I was 11 years old. When we got there, they had a very small two-bedroom house built on stilts on a gravel road. The town was called Margarita.
The company then moved us to larger accommodations and in December, we had to move again to Balboa. We attended Balbo High School.
On President Roosevelt’s “day which will live in infamy,” we were at school. The sirens went off. Armed Forces radio sent a message for all to go home and go to shelters.
My dad was working. They sent everyone home.
When night came, we darkened the windows. Car lights were blocked except for a small opening and driving at night was avoided.
I am 87 years old. Yes, I remember Dec. 7, 1941. I hope to not live another nightmare like that again.
Renee Childs
Little Egg Harbor Township