Permeable surfaces would reduce runoff flooding
It is time for Ocean City and other barrier island municipalities to drastically revise construction codes for greater flood mitigation, now that the drainage systems have been improved. It is obvious that flooding, while less, is still occurring and will occur when the pumps are not functional.
Therefore the next logical step is to keep as much water out of the drainage systems. This could be done by rewriting construction codes to maximize permeable surfaces, to minimize concrete ground level enclosures (foyers, garages, concrete parking areas), to have elevated flow through ground level areas, to have rain gutters pointed onto permeable surfaces, to have rain barrels, to have permeable surfaces next to the curb and no more in-ground pools.
Homeowners need to be educated to take personal responsibility with respect to the importance of permeable surfaces, and less concrete. We are not the mainland or suburban Philadelphia, we are a barrier island.
Flooding mostly is not global warming, it is global runoff.
Hurricane Harvey’s flooding problems in Texas were so severe because permeable surfaces weren’t created to offset development that lacked permeable surfaces.
Mary L. Hayes
Ocean City
Lights make bikes visible
My congratulations go to the person who had the idea of putting blinking lights on the front and back of bicycles. It is so much easier to see the cyclists who have the lights, even at dusk.
Joann Ireland
Woodbine
Don’t criticize parent who has lost a child
Regarding the recent letter, “Put kids before cell phone”:
I was very saddened after reading this letter commenting on the assumed parenting skills of a deceased Guatemalan child’s mother. It is demoralizing that looking at a photo of Jakelin Caal’s grieving mother could elicit such personally critical remarks.
My thoughts returned to this letter again and again throughout the day. Such criticism of spending choices over a cell phone. None of us can presume to judge this family. How could one “feel a little bit outraged” because she complains about her poverty?
I feel pity for the letter writer and hope that he never feels the loss of a child.
Maureen E. Snyder
Marmora