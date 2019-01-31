Berm to prevent flooding questioned in Atlantic City
Attention is needed to the Atlantic City park property along Boulevard Avenue in Chelsea Heights that was recently destroyed in the process of adding a flood protection berm along the bay. As far as we know, none of the residents were notified that this berm was going to be built.
The once beautiful and well kept grass area has been destroyed and the once very pleasing view of the bay from the front porches of the homes along the avenue is gone.
In my opinion it does not look like any consideration was taken to preserve the park at all. The Atlantic City lifeboat that served as a planter for shrubs and flowers was taken away.
A consensus of opinion along the avenue is that while the residents do appreciate the attempt to prevent flooding, their confidence level is not high that the berm will actually be effective. It’s just a wall of loosely packed dirt. The residents are questioning whether any engineering went into this berm at all.
They are also wondering who authorized and facilitated the construction of this berm. Some would like the city park property to be restored or at least made usable by the community again.
Paul Anderson
Atlantic City
Democratic leaders should consult border protectors
Let’s consider some little scenarios for building the border barrier. If you needed medical help, you would call a doctor. If you needed legal advise, you would call a lawyer. If you were being attacked, you would call a police officer. You go to the professional who is going to help you with your problem.
When it comes to border security, you would talk to those individuals who are responsible for protecting the border 24-7.
Apparently Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer don’t believe these officers meet the criteria to be considered professionals, as I have not seen any reports that they have sought advice from these border officers.
Ted Hesser
Mays Landing