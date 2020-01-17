Articles not in Constitution
I chuckle to myself when I read letters parroting the liberal news media/Democratic Party talking points (one in the same). They are full of completely laughable self-righteous breast-beating glum earnestness that “the Constitution must be honored” blah-blah-blah.
Obviously they haven’t read the constitutional clause regarding impeachment or are willfully ignoring it. It states the reasons for impeachment are “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” What President Trump did was not treason, was not bribery, and wasn’t even a crime in any sense. That’s why imbecilic Nancy Pelosi had to downshift into nebulous “contempt of Congress” and “abuse of power,” neither of which are in the Constitution regarding impeachment.
I get it that a lot of people don’t like Donald Trump — his personality, policies, whatever — but when that crosses a historical line it becomes a serious matter with future consequences.
My advice to Trump: get the Senate acquittal, then have the Supreme Court rule on whether it was a valid impeachment in the first place. I bet the justices invalidate it because those two articles of impeachment are not in the Constitution.
Jeffrey M. Aversa
Margate
Senate rejects Dem’s bills
Regarding the recent letter, “Supports Van Drew stance”:
The writer supports Congressman Jeff Van Drew in his decision not to support the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Van Drew is well within his rights to not support impeachment and also to change his political party affiliation. I switched from Republican to Democrat seven years ago.
I am also within my rights to consider Van Drew wrong in his decision. The House impeached a president that I believe has indeed committed crimes as outlined in Articles 1 and 2 of the impeachment inquiry. I also consider Van Drew to be a traitor to his party.
I believe Democrats in the 2nd District feel betrayed and rightfully so. I’m sure the letter writer would have the same feelings if former Rep. Frank LoBiondo had switched parties midstream.
As for the writer’s claim about the “do-nothing” Democrats holding up more than 400 bills, a total of 354 bills have passed the House in the current session. So far, the Senate has passed only 14 of these bills and sent them on to President Trump.
At the beginning of this congressional session, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed to be the “grim reaper” of Congress who thwarts progressive proposals such as the Green New Deal and Medicare for all. He is living up to his word. He is letting many of these bills, which would help, not hurt, the citizens of this country, languish.
It’s the Republican Senate that is the log jam, not the Democrats.
Ralph P. Serena
Villas
Don’t reelect Van Drew
I am retired, a Marine veteran and politically undeclared. I have always voted for whom I think is the best candidate, regardless of party. However, I believe Rep. Jeff Van Drew was wrong to vote no on the impeachment inquiry. After all, an inquiry can be where facts are presented in order to make a determination of guilt.
He explained his vote by saying impeachment is too divisive in an already divided nation. Really? He allies himself with arguably the most divisive president in history, one who has had three years to bring the country together but has succeeded in only creating greater divisions.
South Jersey more than anywhere should be familiar with Trump, having experienced him firsthand in Atlantic City. I think he makes grandiose plans, executes them on his terms, run things into the ground, sells out and throws anyone who disagrees or gets in his way under the bus.
Finally, Van Drew’s switch from the Democratic Party that elected him to the Republican Party was disrespectful to the voters who put him there. He has dishonored himself and the people who voted for him and should have resigned. I know I will not be voting for him.
Dieter Loewrigkeit
Galloway Township
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.