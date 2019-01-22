Van Drew shouldn’t have voted no on House speaker
So the first thing freshman Rep. Jeff Van Drew does in Congress is embarrass his constituents.
This career back-bench politician answered “no” when asked in a roll-call vote for House speaker and there was confused laughter in the House chamber.
It’s not like he didn’t have enough time to realize that members were supposed to say a name or say “present.”
This was sad and lame.
Jeffrey Aversa, M.D.
Margate
Van Drew kept promise to vote against Pelosi
Regarding the recent story, “Van Drew begins congressional career by refusing to back Nancy Pelosi for House speaker”:
It seems that Atlantic County Young Republican Chairman Brian Fitzherbert still isn’t over Seth Grossman’s loss. His comments about Rep. Jeff Van Drew not being “a man of his word” are a prime example of what one can expect from the far right’s wing nut spin machine.
Van Drew made a campaign promise that he would not support Nancy Pelosi for speaker of the House. He kept his promise to the literal extreme and responded “no” on the record during voting for her to be speaker of the House.
I’m sure that if Van Drew had voted for a Democrat other than Pelosi, Fitzherbert would have made a similar statement saying that he hadn’t upheld his promise to vote no to Pelosi. Surely Fitzherbert didn’t think Van Drew would vote for a Republican.
Make no mistake, Van Drew is a Democrat. He’s a moderate Democrat who looks at all sides of an issue. If semantics is all the opposition can throw at him, expect Van Drew to remain in his seat for a very long time.
Dennis Crippen
Clermont