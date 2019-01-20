State, A.C. should take residents’ advice for fix
New Jersey has established control over Atlantic City, providing this resident limited comfort. They have been the de facto officials for years.
I live in the Tourism District. Recently, on Pacific Avenue, a hooker jumped in my car, I saw several accidents because traffic signals were missing, and daily encountered addicts, beggars and problems that might frighten seasoned soldiers. These are the same things that plague visitors. In the first days of 2019 we’ve already seen shootings, stabbings and unexplained fatalities.
Observing and bringing the problems forward to the city or Casino Reinvestment Development Authority has resulted in criticism for my choice of words or for voicing them. It’s always the other guy’s problem. Issues are deflected again and again while publicly asked questions go unanswered for years. A blind eye cannot fix what it will not see.
My new year’s wish is that they should rebuild Atlantic City for the little guy. Start by listening to the local voices speaking out. We’re all in the same boat and have to cross the same stream. A differing opinion is often the very one we need to hear.
With lots of new activity this year, we continue to rely on the hope, “Build it, and they will come.” The reality is, “Fix it, and they will come.”
Geoff Rosenberger
Atlantic City
McCullough was a RINO
I for one am overjoyed to see the resignation of Sonny McCullough as mayor of Egg Harbor Township.
I’ve had several encounters with McCullough. He talks, campaigns and comes across like some Ronald Reagan conservative, but administrates nothing of the sort.
McCullough’s legacy has to be as one of the biggest Republicans-in-name-only, or RINO, in the county if not the state. Good riddance.
Steve Samolowicz
Egg Harbor Township