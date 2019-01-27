Cigarette filters should be controlled or prohibited
A law signed by Gov. Murphy prohibited smoking on beaches and in public parks as of Jan. 1.
Large percentages of casinos, which are indoors, allow smoking. The stench is overwhelming. Beaches and parks are out in open air. On several levels this is nonsensical, and a much more important issue concerning cigarettes is being totally ignored.
A recent article stated that “the goal is to keep cigarettes off the sand, and out of the ocean where marine life could ingest them.” Well, just take a walk down any sidewalk in this town and across the world, perhaps, and you will see hundreds and hundreds of cigarette butts with filters carelessly tossed away. Here, these filters proceed down the gutters and eventually end up washed into the ocean.
Tobacco alone will biodegrade fairly quickly, but the filters can take up to a decade to decompose.
Perhaps the focus should be on educating and requiring people to take their filters with them, in some sort of container, and dispose of them in a proper manner that would not so adversely effect the beloved environment.
This is where fines should be imposed, on the improper disposal of cigarette filters, or better yet, the cigarette companies should perhaps only produce non-filtered cigarettes (this might also deter folks from smoking).
Also, I found laughable that all the smokers will be allowed to smoke in parking lots. If I were a parking lot owner, I would not want this.
Sandi Fontana
Atlantic City
Column strident for Trump
Regarding the recent Betsy McCaughey column, “President Trump slams the brakes on the federal gravy train”:
McCaughey’s articles do not disappoint. Strident and mean-spirited as ever, she strongly supports the Trump administration’s freeze on federal employees’ wages. She criticizes the pay and benefits of government employees, who have a semblance of job security, a retirement program and are able to eschew the threat of spurious firings under the protection of Civil Service rules.
Here’s a former lieutenant governor of New York complaining because while in the job, her employees had complete job security. McCaughey audaciously criticizes federal employees’ amount of sick and vacation time even though President Trump has turned the office and his Cabinet into a bizarre reality TV show.
Jim McManus
Ocean City