Union benefits at risk
Regarding the recent letter, “Workers should try to join or start a union”:
I’m grateful to the writer for his very informative letter. Unfortunately, most of the information contained in it is not known to both union and nonunion workers.
I agree with him that young people should consider joining or starting a union.
If the labor movement continues to decline, the benefits he writes about will disappear.
Jim Brady
Cape May
Dennis group nonpartisan
The Dennisville Historic Home Owners is a valuable group in one of the most treasured places in the township. Many in the association put a great deal of effort into their wonderful Christmas event, held annually. However, they have asked that we not advocate on their behalf as there is a concern that it could impact their non-profit status and make it appear as if they are associated with a particular political party. The DHHOA has also shared the same concern with regard to the fact that their event appeared in a Cox and Germanio campaign flier.
It was never our intent to indicate that we were associated with DHHOA or that they endorsed us politically. The DHHOA is a nonpartisan association and does not endorse Cox and Germanio or any other political candidates. They were not involved in the advertisement for their Christmas Tour in our flier. It was our intent to highlight their event as well as other events that we support in Dennis Township. We apologize if our flyer caused any confusion or offended anyone affiliated with the DHHOA.
Committeeman Matthew Cox Frank Germanio
Dennis Township