Sports betting isn’t so lucrative for New Jersey
When New Jersey spent $7 million to repeal the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, it was ostensibly to bring more customers to Atlantic City and help a casino resort that had lost over 50% of its casino revenues and over 13 million of its 14 million line run bus customers, which had represented 40% of its annual 35 million visitor count, before Pennsylvania added slot machines in 2006.
Now 5.8% of sports betting win occurs at an Atlantic City sports betting parlor, 12.5% at two North Jersey race tracks, with the remaining 81.7% online (35.4% of online win was at an Atlantic City online site).
But the Atlantic City win has to pay tax to both the U.S. government as well as New Jersey, so with New Jersey only holding 5.3% of each dollar bet (in December, and very close to Nevada), there is little financial gain in sports betting, except when it occurs at a live gaming site. Here food, beverage, entertainment, table games and slots and possible room revenues all provide taxable opportunities as well as profit potential; not so online.
If in fact the state generated $4.5 billion in sports betting handle last year, it only collected $36.2 million in taxes or .08% of each dollar wagered. Is any of this betting, from smartphone or computer, reducing the betting on the many state lottery games?
Steven Norton
Oceanside, Calif.
Blame tribalism on Trump
Let’s not lose sight of the beginnings and ultimate strengthening of tribalism.
I think this concept began with the Republican majority in Congress for most of President Obama’s time in office. I believe their mission was to prevent him from accomplishing anything, although he managed to achieve a lot despite them. President Trump’s campaign and election galvanized the us vs. them environment.
Trump strengthened tribalism during his campaign, culminating with his acceptance speech, then reinforced it with ongoing rallies and tweets. Trump never stopped campaigning. He weaponized Twitter, circumventing his advisers and Congress and attacking those who disagreed with him. He decides, comments on foreign affairs, demands actions from friends and foes abroad, and belittles people (and there are many) who disagree with him. He seems to honestly believe that he is acting appropriately. Worse than that, however, are the lock-step Republicans who seem like they don’t want to hear evidence against the president, or process and consider it.
The discussion now is about the great divide between Republicans and Democrats. That is not the issue. I believe the divide is between truth and dishonestly, ethical and unethical. I believe President Trump erodes United States credibility on the world stage, jeopardizing our leadership standing, economy and safety.
Harriet Diamond
Atlantic City
