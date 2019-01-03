Even farewell to Bush tainted by Trump hatred
Regarding the recent stories on the nation’s goodbye to President George H.W. Bush:
I watched and listened to the entire ceremony from start to finish and I did not hear “it laced with indirect comparisons to President Donald Trump,” which is how the Associated Press described it.
How ugly and mean will the news media lower themselves to prove the hatred of the President Trump?
Jeannette Edwards
Cape May Court House
Catholic clergy, marriage need holiness renewal
Regarding the recent letter, “Catholic Church reforms about celibacy overdue”:
The writer says marriage would help curb the Catholic Church’s ongoing problems with sexual misconduct and crimes against children. Marriage is not the cure-all for sins of the clergy. The sin of infidelity in marriage is epidemic. Marriage needs renewal as much as the priesthood. I agree whole heartedly with the writer about reforms about celibacy. The cure-all for both vocations is a renewal of holiness.
St. Paul said renewal in holiness is possible: “I can do all things in him who strengthens me.” Most priests and the faithfully religious prove this. Faithfulness is eminently worthwhile, especially when the world treats sex so casually and acts so sinfully. Embracing the powerless attitude that “they are only going to do it anyway” is to surrender to Satan and to cut ourselves off from God, the source of our strength.
That said, Paul does not insist on one vocation over the other as the solution to problems with either. He insists on holiness.
In Genesis 2:18, which a letter writer referenced, it reads, “The Lord God said: ‘It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a suitable partner for him.’” Not being alone is not the same as not being complete. Man is not complete until he lives in God and like God.
The longer we believe that marriage is the answer to sexual abuse by the clergy, the longer real renewal of faith and hope in the power of God’s grace and holiness is put off.
Rev. Henry James Hutchins
Galloway Township