Democrats’ push for pot is destructive madness
I thought people agreed that drugs should be kept from kids, that the drug crisis wastes productive lives and kills thousands, that smoking is bad and costly to all. Yet voters elected Democrats, Gov. Phil Murphy and legislators, who are hell-bent on legalizing pot, sending kids the message that recreational drug use is just fine.
Government approval would open the gates for a new generation of addicts, with untold cost to society in wasted lives, reduced concentration, drivers under the influence, wasted household income, crimes committed to support the drug habit, and more taxpayer burden to pay for law enforcement and rehab. If this passes, New Jersey will have the shame of being among the few states influencing the rest of the nation to infect its youth with drug use.
Murphy says this will correct social injustice. Excuse me? No one forces anyone to break the law with illegal drug use. Getting caught is the chance you take if you choose to break the law. Correcting social injustice by adding to the detrimental effects of drug use is about as twisted as it gets.
The ultimate beneficiaries will be the cartels and drug lords killing people now. Pot sales won’t ease the burden on taxpayers any more than gambling ever did. It’s blood money from the lives of children. It’s madness, and people can blame themselves for voting for Democrats and their destructive policies. It’s time to rethink our voting habits and stop being propagandized by the liberal media.
Dave McIntosh
Egg Harbor Township
Equal rights for unborn are supported by Bible
Regarding the recent letter, “Bible tales don’t support right of unborn to live”:
Equal rights for the unborn are very much addressed in the Bible, but apparently the letter writer doesn’t care to read the whole book — or shall I say all 73 books included. I assure her that the Bible does have a happy ending, for those who understand.
Animal lover St. Francis said, “We are mothers of Christ when we carry him in our hearts and in our bodies, lovingly and with a pure and sincere conscience and give birth to him through the workings of his grace in us, which should shine forth as an example to others.”
I recommend that the letter writer, who sounds like she had a common knowledge of Our Lady, try meditating on the rosary. Try it for 33 days ... or stay miserable. People have a choice, but the unborn do not.
Christy Read
Linwood
Even solemn farewell to Bush tainted by media Trump hatred
Regarding the recent stories on the nation’s goodbye to President George H.W. Bush:
I watched and listened to the entire ceremony from start to finish and I did not hear “it laced with indirect comparisons to President Donald Trump,” which is how the Associated Press described it.
How ugly and mean will the news media lower themselves to prove the hatred of the President Trump?
Jeannette Edwards
Cape May Court House
Renewal of holiness needed for Catholic clergy and marriage
Regarding the recent letter, “Catholic Church reforms about celibacy overdue”:
The writer says marriage would help curb the Catholic Church’s ongoing problems with sexual misconduct and crimes against children. Marriage is not the cure-all for sins of the clergy. The sin of infidelity in marriage is epidemic. Marriage needs renewal as much as the priesthood. I agree whole heartedly with the writer about reforms about celibacy. The cure-all for both vocations is a renewal of holiness.
St. Paul said renewal in holiness is possible: “I can do all things in him who strengthens me.” Most priests and the faithfully religious prove this. Faithfulness is eminently worthwhile, especially when the world treats sex so casually and acts so sinfully. Embracing the powerless attitude that “they are only going to do it anyway” is to surrender to Satan and to cut ourselves off from God, the source of our strength.
That said, Paul does not insist on one vocation over the other as the solution to problems with either. He insists on holiness.
In Genesis 2:18, which a letter writer referenced, it reads, “The Lord God said: ‘It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a suitable partner for him.’” Not being alone is not the same as not being complete. Man is not complete until he lives in God and like God.
The longer we believe that marriage is the answer to sexual abuse by the clergy, the longer real renewal of faith and hope in the power of God’s grace and holiness is put off.
Rev. Henry James Hutchins
Galloway Township
TV news covers same story
How come every time someone famous dies, people have to watch it on all three local television stations? One channel should be enough. After all, we viewers are the ones paying for these channels.
George Sawyer
Egg Harbor City