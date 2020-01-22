Trump economy good
In this new year I’m grateful to President Trump for the excellent condition of our economy and the many jobs and higher wages that he has given to all of us that want to tell the truth about today’s America.
I believe that Trump will ensure that this continues with the help of Rep. Jeff Van Drew and other Republicans in Congress.
Barry Koob
Egg Harbor City
Against Van Drew in 2nd
I voted for Rep. Jeff Van Drew. I previously supported Rep. Frank LoBiondo.
I can accept that Van Drew was uncomfortable with voting for impeachment. His oath was to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and I would assume that he exercised this in making his decision.
I can support his decision to leave a party if those holding the purse strings told him to vote for impeachment or be cut off. An honorable person who was upholding his oath and could not support impeachment should not give in to such tactics.
So far, so good. But Van Drew blew it when he pledged his “undying support” to President Trump. Undying support belongs to the Constitution, and to ones’ constituents perhaps, but not to the head of the executive branch.
I can no longer support Van Drew because I think he had a choice between supporting the president or the Constitution, or representing the president or his constituents. He pledged his support to the president. I will be looking for another candidate whose compass is more steady. Van Drew has lost my vote.
Joan Farrell
Egg Harbor Township
Back legal immigration
Sympathetic letter writers continue to cry the blues about the poor immigrants, how they are needed and have a right to a safe haven, free medical and free college (neither of which Americans have).
People are not against immigration. President Trump is not against immigration. He and his supporters are against illegal immigration — the entry into this country illegally. We have laws, policies and procedures to be followed when entering the USA, as do all other countries.
There are thousands and thousands of immigrants waiting patiently to enter this country legally, and fulfilling the American dream. Stop the nonsense already about immigration — it’s illegal immigration that’s a problem and the liberal Democrat governors and mayors in states that created sanctuary cities are wrong. They are feeding the frenzy of illegal immigration. If people entered this country illegally, violated its laws to enter the county illegally, and especially those criminals who entered illegally and are committing more crimes while in this country illegally, they must be deported.
Don’t be misled. It’s illegal immigration that is the problem, not legal immigration.
Constantine P. Kiamos Jr.
Weymouth Township
