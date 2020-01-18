Doom forecasts are bunk
A large percentage of the population seems to have gone off the rails, or become deranged in reaction to President Trump. Specifically, the premise that the tipping point for the collapse of the ecosystem will be reached in 11 years and lead to human extinction if Americans don’t immediately reduce carbon emissions. This is pure bunk, not unlike all climate predictions made by climate alarmists over the past 50 years.
Yet this hysteria is preached as the gospel in schools, in the mass media and by Hollywood elitists. Teaching children that their future is highly in question is child abuse on a global scale. Gloom and doom predictions have been made for decades and I believe are culpable in the opioid crisis, suicides and mass shootings.
The prediction record of the globalist elites is as dismal as their predictions (even guessing they should have been right half the time). This is intentionally misleading the public by design. These predictions have unintended consequences for our youth, or are they really unintentional?
James M. Spickard
Little Egg Harbor
Supports Kim in 3rd
I’m grateful to 3rd District Rep. Andy Kim. He really listens to his constituents at monthly town halls and works to make things better by sponsoring and passing bills to improve lives (that Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell then kills by not even allowing a vote on them).
Recently, Kim sponsored the Helping Seniors Afford Healthcare Act, which has been endorsed by senior advocacy groups such as the Medicare Rights Center, Justice in Aging and Families USA. It would enable almost 5 million additional seniors to qualify for financial help with their health care and prescription costs.
Kim also followed his conscience, at the risk of jeopardizing his next election, by voting to impeach after he was presented with convincing evidence that President Donald Trump has been abusing the office for personal and political gain.
Kim is an elected politician in Congress who is actually working for the best interests of his constituents and his country instead of only protecting his own interests.
Kathleen Strykowsky
Mt. Laurel
Expose Patriots’ cheating
The Eagles played good but at the same time they played bad. Perhaps it is their inability to adapt to change and to make a difference.
The Patriots have been a successful team, but let’s not oversee one thing the Patriots seem to do sometimes — cheat. The Patriots spy on their opponents, as has been confirmed, but at the same time the Patriots will still deny that they spy on the opponents. But eventually, the Patriots will get caught and exposed for their cheating ways and truly receive an extreme warning/punishment for their behavior of cheating.
The Eagles, ironically, the team that beat the cheaters, have been on the rise since the Donovan McNabb days. The Birds have done fantastic, but there’s still room for much improvement. We won the Super Bowl.
People are envious of the Patriots, but their wicked, cheating ways are worthy of our disgust. When winners cheat, there is corruption, which should be exposed. If the Patriots continue to win and to cheat, then something fishy is happening.
Ahmed Elsayed
Mays landing
