Court drives impeachment
Some conservatives assert that President Trump’s impeachment has little to do with Russian collusion, a Ukraine favor, energy, immigration or any other rationale describing possible unsuitability for office. The media rarely report it, but progressives seem deathly afraid that a Trump second term could result in a highly unfavorable Supreme Court balance lasting for a generation. Today’s Supreme Court consists of five conservative leaning justices and four justices considered liberal. The two oldest liberals are Justices Ginsburg (86) and Breyer (81); the two oldest conservatives are Justices Thomas (71) and Alito (69). President Trump’s two nominees Gorsuch and Cavanaugh are 52 and 54 respectively.
Coupled with a reelected President Trump, retirement of these sitting elderly justices would likely result in the replacement of one or both with young justices of the Gorsuch and Cavanaugh ilk. The progressives’ biggest fear seems to be that, by 2024, the court composition could become a conservative leaning 7-2, thus a kiss-of-death for most of the progressive’s political agenda. Progressive’s capability to legislate via court decisions would also be greatly diminished. I think that with their agenda in such peril, progressives are deeply committed to opposing a Trump reelection using any and all means. What did we learn from the Justice Cavanaugh confirmation debacle?
Thomas DeFiore
Hammonton
Disagrees with Grossman on Van Drew, the parties
Regarding the recent Seth Grossman guest commentary, “Constitutional conservatives can’t tell yet whether to back Van Drew”:
It seems that constituents of both parties, as well as the TV news channels, can’t stop talking about Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s switch to the Republican Party. Now political gadfly and erstwhile candidate Seth Grossman has to weigh in, espousing his far, far right extremist Republican views. As a Democrat, I’ll address some of his points.
First he states, “Democrats are about to nominate an even weaker candidate from the radical left.” Since when is Brigid Harrison, who has been endorsed by six county chairmen, part of the radical left? Harrison is a professor of political science and law at Montclair State University. Does that make her part of the radical left? The writer needs to provide a definition of what he considers the radical left.
Secondly, the writer asserts that the Democrats acted “like a mafia boss dealing with a ‘made man’ who betrayed his ‘family’” in dealing with Van Drew. The reference to a mafia boss intrigues me, since President Trump described his former personal attorney testifying against him as “a rat,” a frequently used mafia term not befitting a president.
Thirdly, the writer states; “unlike Republicans, Democrats know how to punish those who don’t follow orders.” I remind the writer that the president punishes those who don’t follow his orders, not the party, with unpresidential attacks.
As for the writer’s claim that “the Democrat case for impeachment was weaker than expected,” I believe that if the impeachment vote in the Senate was by secret ballot, some Republicans would vote yes. Retired Republican Sen. Jeff Flake believes at least 35 would. (Some Republicans will dismiss his feelings because Flake wasn’t loyal the president.)
Chick DeCicco
Hammonton
Cancer battled courageously
I can’t express how much I admire the bravery of those who have battled cancer and still are. I’ve seen and lived with a fighter and never could imagine what courage and mental strain they’ve endured.
Despite the daily battle, they manage to continue life as usual. No greater courage exists in my mind. I have nothing but the utmost respect and admiration for these warriors. God bless them all. Let’s pray that 2020 makes their battle a bad memory.
Vincent Scotti
Margate
