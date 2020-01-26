Reject lawsuit bills that would raise policy rates
I received notice from my insurance company about three bills (S2144, A3850 and A4293), and then read a letter regarding those bills. I contacted the politicians in my district via email voicing my request that they vote no on these bills so my insurance premiums don’t get jacked up 20% or more, lining attorneys’ pockets with frivolous lawsuits currently addressable with consumer protection laws.
Because this is a New Jersey issue, I tried to contact all elected state and federal level politicians only to find out that unless you are in their district, your input via email is not allowed. I realize that email is answered by a staffer and probably deleted if the first few words aren’t congratulatory, but to bar residents of New Jersey from easily contacting all elected politicians that will vote on an important measure to all the state voters seems short-sighted at the least. They all use home ZIP code to establish if you are a constituent, and one rejection by ZIP said that because he gets a lot of email, he only opens constituent email.
Yes, I could call the Washington office long distance and leave a message, but not being a constituent by ZIP would leave me out there also. So I ask elected officials that they reach out to politicians in their party that will vote on these bills and vote no for all of us New Jersey over-taxed, over-charged, fee-burdened voters.
Brett Metzer
Egg Harbor City
Trump thwarts socialism
When is it OK to ignore or despise a policy that is good for America, anything that shows promise for American prosperity, anything that promotes the USA economy or makes America more secure? The answer is — if the Trump administration does it!
The moronic and mindless hatred of all things Trump has lured many people into abandoning even a semblance of reason.
Many seem never to comprehend what “American citizenship” means — just as many have redefined the word “illegal.” They support the Democrat/Washington politicians who seem to hate the idea of legal, ordinary citizens who actually work to elevate themselves materially and economically — who like the concept of upward mobility — and won’t accept politicians controlling their lives.
When 63 million voters elected President Trump, including myself, we upset the plans for a socialist America. Sanders, Warren, Pelosi, Schumer and the media have contempt for the rights with which Americans are endowed “by their Creator.”
Do people not realize what that means? It means government bureaucrats can’t take away what they never gave them in the first place. They should wise up.
Robert S. Viola
Somers Point
No free speech protection for criticism of referees
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins was fined $10,000 for commenting after a game, “I can’t control what those three blind mice running around out there do,” an apparent jab at poor officiating. I guess the Big 12 Conference that ordered the fine was able to take the “free” out of “freedom of speech,” something that seems to be happening a lot in this country.
I would guess that a lot of mice who were offended by the remark are happy with the Big 12 Conference decision.
Thomas Barrett
Brigantine
Natural family planning has no side effects
Regarding the recent story, “Birth control pill use is declining as women question mental health side effects”:
I would like to recommend natural family planning … so easy to use and no side effects. It lets you know when you are fertile or not, and gives you great insight how wonderful your body works.
Mary Stecher
Northfield
