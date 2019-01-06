Police see the problems that marijuana brings
Anyone who truly believes legalizing marijuana is a good idea and will not create exponential problems has their head in the clouds.
There are individuals who reasonably believe they can use it in a relatively responsible manner, and for the most part very well may. But for over three decades as a law enforcement officer involved in traffic enforcement (in Atlantic City, a police sergeant when I retired), I saw the results of weed use.
The individuals or users, their families — I’ve seen what it did to them, and sometimes it led to devastating consequences, especially when it came to operating a motor vehicle.
Just about every time you busted someone using heroin, an opioid or any other such dope, the majority of times they were holding marijuana.
I judge weed by the company it keeps.
Steven Cupani
Elmer
Entertainers should shun politics, entertain
All the Hollywood elitists and professional sports stars don’t seem to get it that the American public spends their hard earned dollars to watch them sing a song, act in a movie or play a game.
We don’t give a hoot about their trash talk of politics and any other topic outside their realm of entertainment.
None of them are experts on the world stage of international governmental issues. In fact, they seem to know less than the common person on the street about such topics.
Therefore, they would better serve themselves by doing what they do best: sing, act or play a game.
David M. Levin
Vineland