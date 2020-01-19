Cursive lessons welcome
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Teaching cursive writing can’t turn back the technological tide”:
Many of us have opined about how the Common Core standards have encroached on how students are educated. Not necessarily for the better. It just made a lot of software companies and textbook companies rich. The proposed bill to reinstate cursive writing back into schools is a breath of fresh air to us dinosaurs who were dismayed when it was removed from the curriculum. Kudos to Assemblywoman Angela McKnight.
I learned cursive writing via the Palmer Method way back in the day. I crafted my own signature (which is quite eloquent if I may say so myself). My daughter, a teacher, asks me to do all the cursive for the students’ desk name cards etc. when she sets up her classroom every August because she likes how it looks. She is a printer, like her dad always has been, so I enjoy doing it.
Sure, there are new electronic ways to sign a document or a check, but why do we have to stop teaching children how to write in cursive? Plus they have to be able to read cursive in the real world. Learning and writing it might take practice, as the editorial said, and maybe some time away from their gadgets or TV, but it’s worth it. Science, math and reading have been pushed for years at the expense of social studies: history, civics and geography, usually scheduling it to the end of the school day when kids just want to go home. The result: Many don’t know about their community, state or nation and how they are run.
“Maybe someday everyone will have so much time that they’ll enjoy acquiring handwriting skills that set them apart. We welcome that fantasy,” the editorial said. Ah, what a nice fantasy it would be. One less thing that has been taken away from all of us in favor of technology and progress and now it will become a reality.
Monica Heinly
Cape May Beach
Stamps restore faith
I bought a book of Christmas stamps at an Absecon store on Dec. 1. I lost the stamps on leaving the store. A week later I went up to the counter at the store to buy another book of Christmas stamps and casually mentioned that I had bought stamps the week before and lost them.
I was at a loss for words when the cashier handed me an envelope with the stamps inside and writing on the envelope, “Found in parking lot, December 1.” I’m grateful to the person who found them. It restores faith in humanity and makes you take inventory of yourself as to what you would do if faced under the same circumstances.
Loretta McGinty
Egg Harbor Township
Disgraceful comment on kosher-store killings
Regarding the recent Associated Press story, “As Jewish enclaves spring up around NYC, so does intolerance”:
I never fail to be amazed and disgusted by the ignorant, bigoted things that some people say. I refer to Joan Terrell Paige’s comment in this story regarding the recent shooting at a kosher grocery store in Jersey City. Instead of being appalled that five innocent people were brutally gunned down in her community, Paige questions whether the attackers had a point in gunning down Jewish people. (Never mind that two of the people killed were not even Jewish.) This, according to Paige, because other Jews were (allegedly) guilty of “bullying” in regards to housing issues. (Even if true, as if all people in a group should be held responsible for the alleged actions of one member of that group).
I find that people like Paige are often the first to bitterly complain and feel grievously wronged when equally ignorant and bigoted statements are made against a group to which they belong. Yet they feel no shame in denigrating other groups.
A person with the closed-minded views of Paige and one who believes, as Paige seems to, that murder is the solution to alleged societal issues, should not be on any school board, or for that mater, in any public office. She is a disgrace!
Miriam Feldman
Richland
