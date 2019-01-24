Single-use bags should remain free for shoppers
Regarding the recent stories on Somers Point requiring stores to charge a five-cent fee on plastic bags at checkout, I don’t agree with this regulation.
I’m 85 years old, on a fixed income and I do the shopping. Older, frail people and people with disabilities can’t carry larger, heavy reusable bags full of groceries. It could cause injuries and if they fall and break a bone they’re done.
I’m going to avoid shopping in places like Somers Point, Longport and Ventnor that have these laws.
To me, Councilman Ron Meischker has a conflict of interest because he is co-founder of the Patcong Creek Foundation, which is dedicated to local environmental improvement. I don’t think he should support the environment as a councilman and as a member of the foundation.
I’m also not happy that a supermarket is asking the city to change the law to charge for single-use paper bags as well. Free bags should be part of their cost of doing business.
It’s time to consider people, instead of just critters who might eat the plastic that gets in the environment.
George W. Curry
Vineland
State library cooperative deserves NJ funding
N.J. libraries need help. LibraryLinkNJ coordinates cooperative purchasing of library services for all types of libraries (academic, public, school and special). It has done this for more than 35 years. Libraries are the original pioneers of shared services in the state. Local libraries and the taxpayers who support them, especially in South Jersey, benefit tremendously from the savings on delivery of books, DVDs and other items loaned between libraries; on continuing education to keep librarians up-to-date; and because of volume discounts on electronic resources.
Our family budget is enhanced considerably by borrowing print, e-books, audiobooks, DVDs, downloadable movies and music, attending free programs and using museum passes, and through use of databases and computer services at the Pennsauken Free Public Library, the Haddonfield Public Library, the Avalon Public Library and the Cape May County Library system.
Assemblymen Bob Andrzejczak and Bruce Land have introduced A4815 to provide $750,000 to carry LibraryLinkNJ through 2019. This is a very worthy investment of state tax dollars. The state has cut millions of dollars in library support since 2009.
The use of state tax dollars to support vital library services establishes a common threshold of superior services in N.J. libraries. The alternative is to shift the cost to local municipalities.
The cost should not be shifted to towns and counties. Also, volume discounts are not achieved at the local level. People should contact their legislators to support A4815 and to urge a comparable version in the N.J. Senate. Our libraries deserve no less.
Susan Briant
Cape May