NJ football bowl games should be at Rutgers
It was unfair that the Holy Spirit and St. Joseph’s high school football teams had to travel several hours to Bergen County for their championship bowl game. Bergen County is almost the northernmost county in the state. Five teams from Bergen County played in the other bowl games.
These games should be moved to Rutgers University in Piscataway and New Brunswick, which is more centrally located. Rutgers currently hosts the high school basketball championships.
As a compromise, move the basketball finals to Atlantic City. Atlantic County is almost the southernmost county in the state. Fair is fair.
Laquay Weekes
Atlantic City
Redistricting proposal favored two-party control
All men are created equal except in New Jersey. Only Democrat and Republican voters are important for establishing balanced voting districts, according to our wonderful Legislature.
Every citizen in the state should be offended by this blatant attempt at ensuring two party control of the state. If this referendum ever makes it onto the Election Day ballot, all eligable voters should go to the polls and vote against this constitutional amendment.
Ed Dean
Somers Point
Fund US infrastructure
Let President Trump fulfill his often repeated campaign promise to build a border wall and require Mexico to cover the expense.
The nation can then use this otherwise wasted money to fix its crumbling infrastructure.
Stephen Gring
Ocean City
Legalism vs. morality
I don’t usually read Jonah Goldberg‘s column. In the past I found his articles too narrow minded for my liking.
However, his dissertation on what is legal and what is moral caught my eye. He hit the truth right on the head.
There is no doubt that legalism has crowded out morality in the USA. Just read the news stories to find evidence of his conclusions.
Barbara Tzorfas
Wildwood Crest