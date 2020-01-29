Kennedy too negative, divisive, disrespectful
Regarding the recent story, “Amy Kennedy invites other Democrats to unity event day of Trump rally”:
We submit this letter as a couple married for 25 years with very different political opinions — conservative (husband) versus progressive liberal (me).
We were both happy to hear Amy Kennedy’s initial platforms: the opioid epidemic, mental health and jobs in South Jersey. Kudos!
Then we read the story about her event and couldn’t believe the change in tone.
1. Naming President Trump and Rep. Jeff Van Drew a “hate machine” — so negative and not what we need right now. Let us all agree to stop using this ugly rhetoric and treat each other with respect
2. Having her event the same day as the Trump rally in Wildwood — simply a shameful way to get media coverage and fuel divisiveness. Again, we need to stop this behavior, not promote it.
3. Claiming that Trump rallies are “full of divisiveness and hate” — this is rhetoric that needs to be abandoned. Simply because someone has a different political opinion than you do does not make them full of hate. (Personally, I have only experienced aggression from other Democrats, because I was not extreme enough in my beliefs). My very conservative husband and his like-minded friends have never been hateful to me.
Although we both had high hopes, neither my conservative husband nor myself (progressive) see any unity in congressional candidate Kennedy’s message.
Benjamin, Dorothy Couval
Brigantine
Disappointed in Van Drew
I am deeply disappointed in the way Rep. Jeff Van Drew approached the impeachment issue and the way the Democratic leadership in Atlantic County responded.
I am disappointed with Van Drew because I believe he put his own interests (getting reelected) ahead of the needs of the country. He said the opposite — that he preferred doing the work of Congress rather than wasting time on impeachment. But holding the president accountable is the work of Congress. Van Drew said that he would change his mind if he saw new evidence, but he refused to support the inquiry that could unearth that evidence.
I am also disappointed with the Democratic leadership because they framed Van Drew’s position as disloyalty to the party. That made it easier for him to resist the impeachment process by calling it purely political (while I think only the Republicans were really acting politically). I believe that, rather than being disloyal to his party, he was actually disloyal to the Constitution and nation. That’s the point that the Democratic leadership should have focused on.
President Trump is accused of seeking favors from Ukraine in exchange for aid that was crucial to national security interests. Van Drew might be right that more evidence is needed before a coverup of his actions can be proven, but given the seriousness of the charges, why vote against the inquiry aimed at seeking that evidence? Also, I think the legal challenge of congressional subpoenas is obstruction of Congress and therefore impeachable. If Van Drew believed as I do, he wouldn’t need any further evidence.
Stephen D. Stratoti
Egg Harbor Township
