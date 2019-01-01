Ocean City street end flooded after concert
My wife and I recently had the great pleasure of seeing and hearing Jackie Evancho at the Ocean City Music Pier for the second time.
However, when we left the Music Pier, it was raining hard and the wind was really blowing. This was manageable; however, when we got to the bottom of the boardwalk ramp, things went really wrong.
There was, I would say, half a foot of water on the sidewalk and in the street on Moorlyn Terrace. It was bad enough for me (age 74) and my wife to slush through the flood, but it must have been really difficult for people with walkers and canes, many of which were in the audience.
If the city wants to have functions at the Music Pier, then the city needs to have functioning street drainage or it needs to extend the boardwalk ramp beyond the flood zone.
Hopefully none of the more vulnerable people at the concert got any ill effects from walking through the flood water.
Rick Mendham
Ocean City
A.C. government workers pay for failed leadership
New Jersey is punishing Atlantic City’s employees and must stop. State officials were quick to shut down the proposal from City Council to provide employees with salary increases and an increase to the minimum starting salary to $25,000.
There is a perception that government employees have it made. I can tell you that is not the case for Atlantic City’s blue and white collar employees. Our wages are some of the lowest in the state for government workers.
The impact of four years of no salary increases while our pension, health care and other costs are increasing is taking its toll on city employees and their families. They are further impacted by the state hiring new employees at salaries thousands of dollars higher than current employees in similar titles.
Atlantic City employees have paid the price for the failed leadership at both the local and state level long enough. It’s time to start treating employees fairly!
Virginia Darnell
Atlantic City
President, Atlantic City White Collar Professional Association