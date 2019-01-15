Bail reform needs reform
I’m constantly astounded by many of the crime stories I read now. In Atlantic City, people are arrested by the police for crimes such as dealing heroin or fentanyl, robbery, burglary, assault, the list goes on. Then the accused are released on a summons, leaving it to them to show up in court.
What chance do the police or public have against these perpetrators? They laugh at the law. The bail reform law has to be reformed.
Rocco Pepino
Atlantic City
VA problems demand new department secretary
Despite public pronouncements on their continued focus on preventing veterans’ suicides, VA officials failed to spend millions available for outreach campaigns in 2018 and severely curtailed their messaging efforts. According to a GAO report, of $6.2 million set aside for suicide prevention media outreach in fiscal 2018, only $57,000 — less than 1 percent — was actually used.
We have witnessed a tumultuous fall semester of inaccurate housing stipends for thousands of post-9/11 GI Bill students, a problem the VA has indicated they will not have the technological capability to fix location-based errors until December. The VA does not have a good record on these types of technical issues.
This year the Veterans Health Administration was again found to have been incorrectly reporting the wait times experienced by veterans seeking care.
The VA Mission Act was signed into law by President Trump on June 6. The law requires VA to develop regulations for new access and quality standards to replace the current arbitrary 30-day wait and 40-mile distance standards by March 6. This date probably will come and go.
A recent report said companies contracted to run the Choice program took nearly $2 billion in fees. The steady march towards privatization of veterans’ health care benefited third-party administrators at the expense of veterans seeking care.
It is time for a new Veterans Affairs secretary.
Robert E. McNulty Sr.
Egg Harbor Township
Getting stoned — then, now
A humorous interpretation of a biblical Scripture has been making the rounds since the passing of laws approving gay marriages and marijuana use. In Leviticus 20:13, it reads, “If a man lies with another man, they should be stoned.” Now it makes sense.
Thomas Barrett
Brigantine