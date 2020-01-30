Van Drew put principle before loyalty to party
Congressman Jeff Van Drew’s recent opposition to impeachment reminds me of President John F. Kennedy’s book “Profiles in Courage,” which featured Sen. Edmund Ross’s opposition to the removal of President Andrew Jackson from office, following his impeachment in 1868.
Ross opposed Johnson’s removal because he didn’t believe there was sufficient evidence to convict and thought the impeachment process was based only on partisan disagreement.
Sound familiar?
You don’t have to agree with Rep. Van Drew on his impeachment vote. But his reasons for voting the way he did must be respected. With an election less than 11 months away, he said he did not believe we should be impeaching a president and recognized that the process is being driven by the Democrats’ hatred of the president and nothing more. He stood up to his own party leadership only to be told by one of his Democrat county chairs that he would not be getting party support this year unless he voted for impeachment — quid pro quo politics at its worst. Refusing to submit himself to a party boss’s demands on one issue, he became the first member of Congress in history to leave the majority party for the minority party.
That’s putting principle before party and I respect Van Drew for it. I’m the Atlantic County GOP chairman and I say we need more elected officials like him.
Keith Davis
Linwood
Don’t reelect Trump
In Democratic adviser Rick Wilson’s book, “Everything Trump Touches Dies,” he wrote: “Leadership demands trust. Trust that a president will keep his word, do as he promises, and deliver on commitments.”
During his first three years in office the Washington Post has said President Trump has made thousands of false or misleading claims. He said Mexico would pay for the border wall. He said that he would replace Obamacare with “something terrific. I am going to take care of everybody for a fraction of the price.” He claimed that the now defunct Trump University got an “A” from the Better Business Bureau. He said, “John McCain has done nothing to help the vets” and that his “Art of the Deal” was the number one bestselling business book of all time. Trump claims the Bible is his favorite book. Possibly his greatest Pinocchio of them all was “Nobody respects women more than I do.”
We have never had a president like Donald Trump. In his daily tweets and bombastic rallies he sows division not unity, hate not hope. It is my fervent hope and prayer that in November we elect a new president who appeals to our better angels and subscribes to the principle of E pluribus unum.
James Schroeder
Port Republic
