Prison beats the street
I find it interesting how felons involved in murder wind up with safe shelter, food and medical care for the rest of their lives, while I see people struggling to survive on the street. Something is wrong.
Ed Pullman
Egg Harbor Township
Climate agenda a scheme to force massive spending
Al Gore was another Nobel peace prize recipient for no apparent reason other than to push an agenda. Global warming/climate change amounts to nothing more than social work for the world’s 1 percent.
This hustle has been going on for over 20 years and shows no signs of going away. Of the 99 percent of the world’s population that doesn’t make money off global warming, most just don’t care as they are working two jobs just to put food on the table, clothe themselves and see that their children get an education.
The world’s leaders are setting up conditions for hundreds of billions of dollars to be poured into climate change. Just look at France putting a tax on fuel and gas that is already priced over $10 a gallon. We can’t be shocked that the French have put on yellow vests to protest this madness.
The natural variations of the sun and Earth determine whether we get warmer or have a mini ice age. It can’t be long before we will all be getting fitted for a yellow vest.
Stephen Kruger
Brigantine
Redistricting power grab was undemocratic, wrong
Legislative power brokers nationwide have gerrymandered district lines in back room deals to ensure their party’s control for years. Considered a party tactic, it is an undemocratic process and disenfranchises voters, often called out by Democrats as dirty tactics when it is done by Republicans.
Last month N.J. Democratic legislators tried to push a redistricting process power grab and make Republicans a permanent minority in the state. That was going even further than gerrymandering, by working to write gerrymandering into the New Jersey State Constitution.
They were rushing this through during the holidays, even with opposition by activist groups, some who attended the public hearings in both state Senate and Assembly. Speakers from the League of Women Voters of NJ, Working Families Alliance, Action Together NJ, South Jersey Women for Progressive Change, and Our Revolution expressed their opposition at the hearings. Over 50 organizations opposed the redistricting proposal.
In the face of massive opposition, the Legislature’s Democratic leaders withdrew the proposal.
There was no good reason for this effort, and as a long time Democrat, I call on the Democrats controlling the Legislature to listen to the will of the people and to play by the same rules they demand of the Republicans. Forcing one political party into being the perpetual minority is undemocratic and overreaching, and simply wrong.
Helen Duda
Williamstown