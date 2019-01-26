Storm-aid reduces need to buy flood insurance
Regarding the recent commentary by Anita Byer, “Federal flood insurance mess will be expensive to fix”:
There seems to be an obvious point being missed in this column.
Why would a homeowner buy flood insurance when seemingly there is a never-ending stream of grants for people that are either under or uninsured to repair their damaged property?
Since Hurricane Sandy, it seems to me that there have been many versions of grants to help the homeowners it affected. Some of the grants no longer require that they are even permanent residents.
So, when the government throws taxpayers’ money at this problem over and over again, what then is the motivation for the individual owner to have insurance?
If you try to raise the rates of the national flood insurance program now, after this, you can justly expect for a lot of homeowners to ask themselves why they should buy it if the government will bail them out anyway.
John Regina
Northfield
Trump must end shutdown
President Trump partially closed the government until he gets a wall on the border with Mexico. Hundreds of thousands of people’s incomes stopped. Trump wasn’t personally impacted and said the closure may last for years.
It is time that Trump leave his childish ways behind. This is not some kind of private venture; this is the United States of America. Petulance has no place here.
It is time for Trump and his supporters to learn how to govern. A starting point is to end this unneeded closure.
David Blood
Mays Landing
Trump attacked like Obama
I am astounded when I read a letter where the writer bemoans that President Trump is being questioned and attacked.
How quickly one forgets that every move President Obama tried to make for better infrastructure and to bring the United States into the 21st century, environmentally, was met with protest, denigration and absolute stonewalling by the Republicans.
Suzanne Marx
Mays Landing