End illegal immigrant work to end flood across border
In regards to the border wall, which has a worthy purpose but is not worth the financial strain that it would put on the nation, why not look at the problem from outside of the box.
Immigration is an economic problem, rather than a racial one. The vast majority of the people flooding the U.S. border from Mexico and beyond take jobs under the table (and are great workers, good citizens), but basically don’t pay taxes, send a lot of the money back home, ruin trade union work by doing anything they can get for cash, and use our hospital emergency rooms as their doctor visits, as well as any other social service they can get.
The solution is not building a wall that will be torn down by the next liberal administration. The answer is take away demand for the work that they seek.
The federal government should make it a national prerogative for every local and state policing agent to check a minimal amount of businesses per day, making each establishment prove the proper credentials of all their employees. Those that cannot produce the relevent paperwork — employees and employers — would be fined. Only then would you see businesses use only legitimate workers, as well as union people.
Then see how many flood across the borders when the economic well dries up for their existence.
Robert DePaul
Hammonton
US historically mistreated many immigrant groups
Regarding the recent letter, “Democrats, minorities making US less European”:
I am saddened by what I think is the xenophobia expressed by the writer. History teaches us that his lament dates back more than 200 years. Concerning my German forebears, Benjamin Franklin said, “Those who come hither are generally of the most ignorant stupid sort of their own nation,” and that Germans along with “Spaniards, Italians, French, Russians, and Swedes” tested the whiteness of America.
Many Americans suffer from a historical amnesia that is critical of immigrants who arrived after them. As St. Paul grieved over his generation to St. James, “for they look at themselves and, on going away, immediately forget what they were like.” Many anti-immigrant citizens have forgotten how their ethnic group, particularly those from Roman Catholic eastern Europe, was mistreated in the mid-19th century and gathered in an enclave such as Chinatown, Germantown and Little Italy in America’s largest cities.
While I defend everyone’s right to express their opinion, people should do their homework. Let all U.S. citizens consider the words of Robert Kennedy as he urged calm upon the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “What we need in the United States is not division; what we need … is not hatred; what we need … is not violence or lawlessness; but love and wisdom and compassion toward one another, and a feeling of justice toward those who still suffer within our country, whether they are white or they are black.” He then encouraged Americans to pray for the nation “which all of us love.”
Glenn F. Schoenberger
Stone Harbor