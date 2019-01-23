Legalizing cannibis won’t encourage more to use it
Regarding the recent letter, “Democrats’ push for pot is destructive madness”:
The writer states that we all agree that drugs should be kept away from children. I think it’s safe to say that his statement is true.
The fact is anyone that chooses to smoke cannabis today, other than medical use, is smoking and is purchasing it illegally. No one is waiting for marijuana to become legal so they can try it.
It’s been said in the past that pot is a gateway drug to the hard stuff. Evidence that is true is lacking. Have the government control cannabis, tax it say at 35 percent and put the income to helpful programs. That would be no problem. A pot smoker shouldn’t go to jail because he has two or three marijuana cigarettes.
The bill to legalize cannabis would reduce the jail population, increase state revenue and allow better control on cannabis than today. Alcohol has damaged more people, more marriages and lives. Yet the state controls it, taxes it and keeps watch. I haven’t heard of a family falling apart because of cannabis.
Peter McLaughlin
Margate
Media against Trump
The lead of a recent Associated Press story said the new Congress has “a historically diverse freshman class eager to confront President Donald Trump.”
Shouldn’t that be a historically diverse freshman class eager to take on the problems of the nation?
The media’s single-minded antagonism toward the president is causing the country to stagnate. Its bias is showing.
Veronica Singer
Seaville
Atlantic freeholders meet sometimes in evening
The Atlantic County Freeholder Board 2019 schedule will include evening meetings once per month.
Convenient meeting times that encourage public participation in government are a good start to a more active citizenry in Atlantic County. It’s only through active participation that people get the government they want, that reflects their values.
After the question, “What is a freeholder?” this is the most common request for action I’ve received in the past year. I’m pleased to have had an impact on this initial change.
The next step forward would be to live-stream meetings so that anyone can virtually attend and comment in real time. The public can contact their freeholders to request this step into the future.
In the meantime, the first meeting of most months beginning in February will be held at 6 p.m. on a Tuesday.
Caren Fitzpatrick
Linwood
Atlantic County freeholder at large