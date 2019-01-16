State action needed on A.C. administration
Regarding the recent story, “Does Atlantic City culture breed corruption? Some say yes”:
How long will the powers that be wait before they take action on the officials who are supposed to be running Atlantic City? After years of corruption that seems to plague this city, from early Mayor Richard Jackson to the current disgraceful administration, we now have fist-fighting in public and allegations of misuse of funds.
Before we are disgraced even more, Gov. Murphy shouldn’t wait any longer. It’s a crying shame.
We deserve better and we had it with former Mayor Don Guardian, until he was cheated out of the last election. He worried more about doing for the city instead of what he could take.
Michael P. Gibbons
Hammonton
Furloughs hurt IRS staff
As president of Chapter 60 of the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU), I see firsthand how IRS employees work hard to serve the American taxpayer. Now, for the third time in the past year, federal employees have been furloughed and are not getting paid as scheduled due to a government shutdown. This is unacceptable. Locally, 700-plus IRS employees represented by NTEU will suffer.
Contrary to various members of Congress who caused this mess, these employees are hard-working individuals who are dedicated to assisting taxpayers and collecting the revenue that funds all government programs. They are committed public servants. It is counterproductive to hamstring the agency that collects 93 percent of the revenue that keeps the country running.
Any furlough day will be very difficult for members. Like many Americans, many members live paycheck to paycheck. Most of these employees earn far less than what can reasonably be considered a middle-class salary. This unwelcome pay delay will make it even more difficult for workers to make ends meet.
Being an IRS employee is a challenging job. These workers have signed on to serve the public and are dedicated to that mission. A furlough is no way to attract and retain the best workers.
The role of federal agencies and federal employees is far too important to be curtailed by another shutdown. Federal employees deserve better. The shutdown should end now.
John Kelshaw
Beachwood