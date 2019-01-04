TV news coverage same
How come every time someone famous dies, people have to watch it on all three local television stations? One channel should be enough. After all, we viewers are the ones paying for these channels.
George Sawyer
Egg Harbor City
Electoral College gives entire electorate a voice
In a recent letter, the writer calls for abolition of the Electoral College in determining the victor of U.S. presidential elections. He argues that the popular vote model is the only method to assure that every vote counts.
On the contrary, I feel as our forefathers felt in establishing the Electoral College. They feared that, in the absence of our Electoral College structure, presidential elections would be decided by voters inhabiting the largest population centers at the expense of voters in the smallest of towns and hamlets.
At that time, it was feared that the voters of Boston and Philadelphia would have elected presidents. Today, the voters of Los Angeles, New York and Chicago would have elected Hillary Clinton president. These three cities alone can account for the 2.8 million popular vote margin claimed by Clinton supporters. These three cities, in effect, would proceed to shape the core values for the rest of the country. Voters elsewhere would be disenfranchised absent our Electoral College.
Indeed, every vote should count. The Electoral College provides that safeguard.
Matthew Costanzo
Northfield
Report of bear prompts city-style escape plan
I visited my Naples, Florida, second home recently to make sure all hurricane damage had been repaired. Word was out that a big bear was hitting garbage containers where I did daily walks. My survival juices began to bubble. My walking stick or pepper spray wouldn’t be enough. Climbing a big palm tree wouldn’t escape a bear, which can climb like a utility repairman.
The plan I hatched was to seek safely under a car, especially one close to the ground, no trucks or SUV’s. The body mass and girth of a bear would prevent him from attacking me. My wife, also a product of South Philly, understood my thinking that derived from growing up in tough city surroundings.
I continued my walks confident that I had done my due diligence when it came to figuring out a way to be safe and happy. Neither my wife nor any of my neighbors cared to join me however.
Sam Alfonsi
Diamond Beach
Stockton alcohol permit unfair to license holders
I am the owner of a N.J. Alcoholic Beverage Control pocket license (Sabatini’s) and I am presently trying to locate a setting for this license. I strongly protest an ABC special concessionaire permit at Stockton University Atlantic City for several reasons.
The majority of the students that will be attending Stockton University are under the legal drinking age of 21 and a special concessionaire permit is not necessary for them.
I pay an annual fee of $2,600 per year to maintain my license as do other ABC license holders in Atlantic City, and this special concessionaire permit does not have this fee.
I paid a substantial amount to obtain my license as did other ABC license holders in Atlantic City and the concessionaire permit does not have this cost.
There are several vacant business locations in the vicinity of 3711 Atlantic Ave. that previously had ABC liquor licenses and a concessionaire permit at this location would render these locations unusable.
Charles Sabatini
Absecon