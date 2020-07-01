Keeping my church shut
As the nation struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of coherent leadership at the national level has left the complex and painful decisions about closing businesses and public spaces to a patchwork of jurisdictional authorities.
I’m minister of the UU Congregation of the South Jersey Shore. As religious leaders, ministers are called to nurture the spiritual and moral strength of the members of their congregations and the communities in which we live. That task is made monumentally more difficult if those people are dead.
As a Unitarian Universalist, my faith calls me to follow reason and science in making decisions. Scientists around the world point to statistical evidence that implementing protective practices (social distancing, wearing masks, not gathering in groups) are the only way that this virus will be contained until a viable treatment or vaccine is developed.
Our denominational leadership has urged all congregations to prepare to hold all church activities online until at least May 2021. The leaders of the congregation I serve are preparing accordingly. It is not easy. In fact, it is very difficult. But it’s preferable to conducting a mass memorial service when this is over.
God is great and God is powerful. But God will not protect us from epidemiological reality.
To reopen churches to public worship is putting some of our most vulnerable neighbors at risk. Attendance at religious services tends toward the elderly, and the medically fragile, at higher risk for infection and at higher risk of dying from that infection. It is morally irresponsible to invite people into a place that puts them at risk of harm. As a minister, I will not do it. I cannot.
Yes, I understand that shutting down is likely to have devastating effects upon the economy. I also know that the U.S. government has the capacity to provide relief to individuals and small businesses to help us all get through this incredibly painful time. If we can pay for troops to patrol our streets, then we can certainly help people survive this virus.
We are the ones who are going to be able to keep ourselves safe. Nobody else is going to do it for us.
Rev. Dawn Fortune
Egg Harbor City
AP story nasty opinion
Regarding the recent Associated Press article, “Trump tries religious gestures to gain support”:
This opinion piece belonged on the editorial page. Written by Trump-hating reporters, the first sentence “Cloaking himself in religion ... Trump sought to seize the moral authority to justify his hard line against demonstrators” was hardly objective as good reporting used to be.
Just another nasty AP opinion.
Jacqueline Crahalla
Brigantine
Rubber bullets blinding
Rubber bullets don’t kill. They blind! In the exercise of their First Amendment right to peaceful protest, Americans have had their lives altered forever by serious eye injuries.
Following numerous injuries in the past two weeks, the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the largest organization of ophthalmologists worldwide of which I’m a proud member, calls on domestic law enforcement officials to immediately end the use of rubber bullets and other projectiles to control or disperse crowds of protesters. The academy asks physicians, public health officials and the public to condemn this practice.
Stephen H. Uretsky, MD
Linwood
Trump is no Churchill
First President Trump used nearby St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo op, then a spokeswoman compared it to British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s examination of bombed out areas of London during the Blitz. As a Brit born in London at that time, I deeply resent comparing Trump to a true leader who united his country against a foreign foe for six years and never surrendered. To me all Trump seems to do is look for photo ops.
Sheela Corry
Egg Harbor Township
Not only police problem
What happened in Minnesota was a tragedy. The crime committed did not warrant the punishment.
However, do not let the media convince us that this is solely a police problem. Police officers put their lives at risk every day. They deal with human animals that attack, bite and kill every day. Some of these animals are very strong or strung out on drugs and are feeling invincible. Unfortunately, in those situations talking may not work, and those individuals need to be restrained. Then we only hear about a civilian getting hurt. Police are called to these situations because a civilian is suspected of committing a crime.
There is more for the public to understand about society before they blame only the officers. Society has become disrespectful to law enforcement.
The abuse police officers have to tolerate is unimaginable. Things are thrown at them, 10 year olds yell obscenities and give them the finger, people spit on them, and they are told to stand down.
No one wants police brutality but we need to restore law and order to this great country and respect for the protectors of the people.
Richard J Shaffer III
Mays Landing
Don’t reduce policing
This sentiment is disturbing and insane. There is a problem between the black community and law enforcement that needs to be addressed, I understand that. This is not one of them.
The police are viewed as the enemy to a lot of the Black Lives Matter cause, and it is understandable to a point. However, if this proposal gets legs and cities start to take this approach it will become more and more dangerous for all of us.
This is a knee jerk thought reaction that needs to be eliminated immediately. Whenever things are passed without much debate, more than likely they are not a good thing. Yes, the police are far from perfect, but do people really want to give criminals more free reign? It will happen. Crime will soar. Arrest rates will plummet, and everyone, black and white, will be vulnerable. The same ones calling for this will be the first to be outraged when a rapist enters their home and the police did not respond in a timely fashion and a tragedy occurs.
The problem with the BLM cause is that nobody has the courage to stand up to them and protest them. Say to them not everything they demand is going to be done. Not all of their ideas and responses are the right ones. So let’s not act like they are.
We live in a civilized country, but unfortunately there are a lot of criminals out there that are far worse than the police. People need to start thinking clearly and look at the big picture. And that picture will not be a pretty portrait if things like this are allowed.
Steven Vanaman
Egg Harbor Township
