Murphy ending livelihoods
As we enter month four of house arrest, it has become increasingly clear Gov. Murphy has no intention of releasing his totalitarian grip on the livelihoods of nearly 9 million New Jersey residents. The lack of a plan to open up Cape May County tourism and Atlantic County casinos in South Jersey is the death knell for our region. The summer season, so critical for small business owners, has begun and ended. The sound of hundreds of small businesses closing their doors for good will be deafening. State and local politicians have failed to stand up to Murphy on behalf of their constituents and their dreams of getting back to work and earning a living to support their families.
Businesses have tried to open only to be fined or threatened with arrest. A Toms River woman was charged with violating Murphy’s order for organizing a protest in Trenton against his draconian rules. Yet he gave protests over the egregious murder of George Floyd, without masks or social distancing, the green light. His comment that the constitution is above his pay grade could never ring more true.
Recent CDC estimates have the number of U.S. deaths from the coronavirus involving nursing homes at a staggering 40 percent. New Jersey nursing home deaths account for over half of its residents who have succumbed to the disease. It would make sense to take extra measures to protect seniors and open up the state now. The Atlantic City Convention Center field hospital has been nearly idle. Every article I’ve read on this virus always ends with the caveat, “Most people will experience mild to moderate symptoms.” Even though the science and data are proving this lockdown is having a far more debilitating effect on children and our physical and emotional health than the virus, he just refuses to give up his seemingly absolute power over our ability to responsibly live our own lives.
The next gubernatorial election is in November 2021. If anyone still resides in South Jersey by then, I hope they will remember the impact Gov. Murphy has had on their lives.
Michael Mason
Egg Harbor Township
Have rich pay for college
Here is a way we can help young people who struggle to go to college:
The rich in this country are very lucky. They have worked hard and should be permitted to keep their money, but wouldn’t it be wonderful if they gave a little bit away.
All the entertainers, all the sports people, all the people that make at least $1 million a year, after taxes, could at least give one child an education. We could pass a law that allows them to take that money off their income tax. We all know that education is a way to come out of poverty. Giving out food is good, but it only makes the people who give it feel good, not the people who receive it.
I know America can do this because it is the greatest country in the world.
Ruth Cava
Wildwood Crest
US must protect people
All life matters and enough is enough. The arrest and murder charges against the police officer who killed George Floyd should have been done immediately. This could have stopped the criminal violence by protesters in their millions of dollars of destruction of property, livelihood and in many physical injuries to innocent people with fists, boards and more. The video in the Floyd case and television video of protests provide clear and convincing evidence of acts of criminal violence.
Just recently, a 70-year-old police officer was killed by a black man. Where are the protesters against the killing of this white police officer? Also, a police officer shot and killed a black man who grabbed his Taser and aimed it at this police officer while running away from him.
Now we have an actual invasion of this country with the local government doing nothing. In Seattle, a group of protesters took control over six city blocks with their own outside government, while the mayor of Seattle sided with these invaders and called it “a summer of love.”
These so-called mayors and state governors were elected by the people to protect the people’s rights, but they have violated their sworn duty by not getting rid of police and others with bad records under their control. They have even told police to move out and let property be destroyed. All while violating their sworn oath, all while taking taxpayer money and all while hiding behind their ridiculous statements to cover up their violated sworn duties.
It is now time for President Trump to abide by his sworn constitutional obligation to protect all people against injustice as stated in the Constitution of the United States, whether by using the National Guard or the military, if need be. It is time for him to take control of both local and state governments who have violated their sworn duty to protect all people of all their rights.
All life matters and enough is enough when you have destruction of life, rights, liberty and property.
Henry J. Berenato
Hammonton
Cartoon mischaracterized two kinds of protests
Regarding the recent Shelton political cartoon depicting a page in “The Journalists Stylebook” designating a “Let America work again” protest as “insurrection” and a hooded rioter throwing a Molotov cocktail as “protest”:
This cartoon is the epitome of why race relations in this country are so fraught. The bomb throwing figure is apparently not African American. But I arrived at this conclusion only after I examined the cartoon for the third time. Yes, the arms are white, but this is far from obvious.
Second, the cartoonist is being, at best, disingenuous and at worst dishonest. He has portrayed the most radical protester, even though the vast majority of those who have marched have been peaceful. And the insurrectionist is a sign holder, completely innocuous. Why not portray him as one of the armed men who protested in the Michigan capitol? Now that’s an insurrectionist.
I think this cartoon mischaracterizes the protests and plays into President Donald Trump’s attacks on journalists.
Jean Hunter
Avalon
No relief for A.C. casinos
Regarding the recent story, “State Senate passes emergency relief bill for Atlantic City casinos”:
A casino tax relief plan that gives substantial funds to casinos that are inherently financially viable would come at the expense of homeowners, the aged and the disabled, and would be unconscionable.
Alejandro Beltran
Atlantic City
Don’t release police names
New Jersey releasing the names of police officers who commit violations is just plain wrong. I agree something needs to be done about officers that abuse their power but releasing their names to the public can be dangerous. If they have family members, with the way the public is handling things they are in harm’s way. Will the state take responsibility for anything that happens to them? Or what if the officer is found innocent — will they take responsibility for what also happens to the officers.” I’d bet my retirement the answer is no.
Patrick M. Matthews
Galloway Township
