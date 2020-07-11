Fund schools, not casinos
The New Jersey Senate just passed an emergency relief bill providing temporary and permanent tax breaks to the casino industry. The average casino executive salary is in the hundreds of thousands.
At the same time state aid to the Atlantic City school district was cut by $12 million. What does that say about our values.
MaryAnn Robson
Egg Harbor Township
Help for fallen stranger
I’m grateful for the good people that stopped and helped me recently as I lay on the sidewalk on Cates Road in Egg Harbor Township. I had fallen and a lady and her daughter driving by stopped and applied pressure to my bleeding head and stayed with me until the ambulance arrived.
Another woman stopped and handed out a bag of plastic gloves to use when she saw blood. Someone else gave a bottle of water. Another man offered to go look for the police.
They all helped a complete stranger. God bless them.
Martha Atack
Mays landing
Keep police immunity
Qualified immunity for police officers is very important for them to do their jobs. Officers can’t be called into court after every interaction with the public.
Anyone who thinks that police officers should lose their qualified immunity, then all public employees should lose their immunity. Which means that Governors Andrew Cuomo and Phil Murphy could be sued personally for the deaths of so many in nursing homes after those governors forced nursing homes to accept Covid-19 positive residents.
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
Robert Carpenter
Egg Harbor City
Mating could end races
Why don’t we simply eliminate racism through breeding? Over the next 60 years we could all have sex with alternate nationalities and race. Once we eliminate differences, we have nothing different to hate. What would we hate next?
Jeffrey Chafe
Brigantine
