Parkway plans congestion
Regarding the recent editorial, “Short-sighted NJ finally rerouting parkway traffic to Ocean City’:
The NJ Turnpike Authority plan to relocate the Exit 30 traffic from one residential street (Laurel Drive) to another somewhat residential street (Atlantic County Route 559/Somers Point Mays Landing Road) would do nothing to relieve the congestion on the Garden State Parkway. It would only shift the problem one mile south.
After spending hundreds of millions of dollars on new bridges and access to Ocean City, the state will again try to fix its problem at our local expense. Another example of an ineffective solution by the state.
Bob Marshall
Somers Point
Faith in new generations
Throughout turbulent times, the youth of America have led the way to a better tomorrow. The current new generations (Z, Alpha, etc.) are no exceptions. Their sense of urgency on topics from global warming to the Black Lives Matter movement are planting the seeds for urgently needed change.
I watched locally through tears of respect and joy as they marched peacefully to make their voices heard. These new generations will bring about positive change with their energy, compassion and selflessness as well as with their votes.
Jim Burke
Egg Harbor Township
Youths should vote
The world today is chaotic and opinion oriented. Whether today’s extreme topic about George Floyd’s death, the Black Lives Matter movement overall, ebb and flow, it is the responsibility of the youth to exercise their right and vote.
Today’s youth is the largest generation with ancestors who have been discriminated against, with ancestors who have crossed the border for a better life and with family, or who themselves, may still be suffering due to the prejudicial audiences. A community of prejudice, racist individuals seems to be empowered by President Trump. There are Black folks still being killed by law enforcement and immigrants that are being held due to their citizenship status.
Many have strong opinions about not only today’s local and state government, but especially the presidential administration. Although with the extreme opinions, the youth today often fail to vote and even register to vote. Youth fail to realize that voting does not just focus on the president and his administration but it also impacts them through education costs, taxes and health care. With youth’s failure to vote and additional voter suppression, minority communities are specifically impacted. I believe it is important to educate children to exercise their right to vote.
Kate E. Isidro
Atlantic City
Get pot revenue for A.C.
A recent article addressed the bill aimed at providing relief to casinos, which I think would come at the expense of the city’s most vulnerable residents. The gaming industry drives the local economy, employs thousands of people and undoubtedly needs relief, but what are the consequences if casinos are stabilized while the surrounding neighborhoods are neglected? To stall the progress made by the CRDA or allow the plans for the supermarket to come to a screeching halt would be a deadly setback.
It seems reasonable to suggest that legalization of recreational marijuana could alleviate some of the losses due to the casinos being shuttered during the pandemic. This is an opportunity for leaders in both parties to move forward and bring change that will benefit the economy and allow social programs to thrive. Recently legalized in Illinois, recreational marijuana raised millions of dollars in May alone, and a significant portion was from out of state purchases. Considering the proximity to N.Y. and Pa., if N.J. is first in the tristate area, couldn’t it potentially be a windfall? Furthermore, if a dispensary is permitted within the jurisdiction couldn’t local taxes be charged?
Atlantic City’s lack of investment in its residents and continued status as a food desert has rendered it a cautionary tale, but there is a chance to get it right. The pandemic has taken enough. We who live in the community love the city despite its flaws, but lawmakers must see it through the eyes of tourists who consistently cite the backdrop of urban blight and feeling unsafe as reasons to avoid spending their time and vacation dollars here. Programs that alleviate poverty and improve quality of life need alternative sources of funding to make a better Atlantic City.
Dara Cunningham
Ventnor
Disappointed in Democrats
Let’s take a look at the record of this Congress and New Jersey’s two U.S. senators.
For the past three years, this Congress spent over a billion dollars going after President Trump.
This Democrat Congress went after Trump for everything under the sun, but neglected the COVID-19 virus and blamed Trump for everything, because these Democrats don’t accept responsibility for anything. They vote themselves raises and put pork belly projects in their districts while making millions of Americans wait for a lousy one time check of $1,200. Many of us are going broke while these progressives make promises to get elected and then thumb their noses at us.
Gov. Murphy has refused to fully open the casinos but he considers gun shops essential.
Congress had three years to develop a plan to update infrastructure and develop a plan so that Americans who turn 50 years old could sign up for Medicare and pay for a plan they can afford. Sen. Cory Booker is more interested in furthering his political future than the citizens of N.J.
Einstein supposedly said to do the same thing over again and expect a different result is insanity. To think I was going to vote Democrat for Congress. What would be the difference?
David Barsky
Atlantic City
Fund Sandy fraud relief
A bill to help Sandy fraud victims was passed in January, concerning contractor fraud following the superstorm. This distributes funds to applicants who can prove and convey to the department that they have been subject to theft by deception, by a RREM or LMI program contractor. This act would give homeowners an opportunity to recover some of funds they lost due to contractor fraud.
I am aware there is $1.2 billion still available in the Sandy federal fund. Let’s put the money to good use. Give it to the homeowners who were mistreated by fraud and deception. I have been trying to submit my application. However, no one can be found. I hope to alert homeowners did not know this act was passed.
Mark Thompson
Little Egg Harbor
