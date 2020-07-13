Police work hazardous
At a moment’s notice, the misdeed of one officer can go viral across the globe without any ability to mitigate or reconcile the damage; it’s the cost of doing business in the digital age. The problem is it’s not what you say to the public about how good you are at policing. It’s what the public feels about the police based upon what they see every day.
Perception is reality to the public. Police efficiency is the absence of crime and disorder, not the visible evidence of police action in dealing with it.
Over almost 32 years as a cop (I retired as an Atlantic City sergeant), I found it was tough to take verbal and physical abuse on a regular basis, but the job description says cops must rise above the abuse and “maintain courageous calm in the face of danger, scorn or ridicule.”
Cops know they walk a dangerous line, between necessary and excessive force. 9 out of 10 police officers would agree that it is wrong to respond to verbal abuse with force, but the fact is everyone is a flawed human being, and cops spend much of their time in the chaotic and depressing nether-reaches of society: busting up domestic violence disputes, dealing with drunks and drug addicts, coming upon fatal car crashes, managing conflicts large and small, we ride an emotional roller coaster.
We are usually at a disadvantage because we have to intervene in unfamiliar terrain, on someone else’s territory. We worry that bystanders might get involved, either by helping somebody we have to confront or, after the fact, by second-guessing our conduct.
When should you use overwhelming force to master lawbreaking? When is it wiser to step back and use patience and understanding to defuse a situation? How do you make this decision instantaneously, when adrenaline is flowing, when fear is in the air, when someone is disrespecting you and you feel indignation rising in the gut?
Police brutality has to be punished, but respect for the job they perform has to be paid. Police serve by walking that hazardous line where civilization meets disorder.
Steve Cupani
Elmer
Biden urged racial voting
Time to let the politically correct snowflake drivel go bye-bye. Here are the facts. A couple weeks ago Joe Biden flat out addressed Black Lives in this manner: “If you don’t vote for me then you ain’t black.” That’s what the man said, and people should pay attention. Talk about “systematic racism” — just keep on voting for Democrats decade after decade. Didn’t we just have a Black president for eight years?
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
Stimulus check’s a loan
How many people have given any thought to where the money to fund these stimulus packages is coming from?
The government does not produce a product or deliver a money producing service. All of government funding comes from taxation. That stimulus check to you is entirely a high interest loan. In the near future, you will be paying for it either by direct tax or taxation on goods and services. Politicians won’t tell this to you.
Frank Priolo
Hammonton
