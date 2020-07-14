Good column, letters
Two recent letters — “Let people decide actions” and “Open with young, healthy” — were enjoyable to me, showing two different opinions and just not one side. Also great column by Leonard Green — “Forget the Confederate statues for now — let’s start with putting bad cops in jail” — gets down to the nitty-gritty and everyone should read it.
Joan Power
Galloway Township
Stimulus letter wrong
I recently received a letter in the mail from the IRS. Since I received my stimulus check about a month ago, it made me anxious. It informed me my stimulus check had arrived. It wished me well and explained the reason for the check as well as how thoughtful the government was.
I am extremely thankful for this check; it came in handy at this difficult time. My only problem is this letter itself. It took time and money to draft this letter. Time and money to print and time and money to mail this letter to each and every American. It had tones of a political “pat on the back” and was signed by President Donald Trump. My question is, wouldn’t the time and money spent on this letter be better spent on important problems associated with COVID-19? The IRS could use more workers as the unemployment agency for people to answer the phone. People need food and medical assistance (testing). There are plenty of places to spend this letter money which would be better. I think there should be an investigation of whether this letter constitutes an improper use in support of a campaign.
David Syroczynski
Galloway Township
Murphy panders on race
Gov. Phil Murphy changed focus from pandemic to pandering. In an awkward reach for a political moment and to attach himself to Juneteenth, the governor cited new regulatory policies impacting the location of facilities that pollute, or can pollute highly populated urban areas — the headline, “Bill would regulate polluting in Black cities.”
Interesting; I know we have cities with large urban populations, and for many reasons, jobs, available housing, personal choice because of friends and family, these urban neighborhoods have large Black populations. I’m unaware we have “Black cities,” in fact that designation is inherently racist, and even implies illegal real estate activities.
These urban areas are also home to Asians, Middle Eastern and Latino populations as well as White Americans of European background. Pollutions impact the health of everyone, they are a complete equal opportunity health hazard. The placement of these facilities should be regulated for the health and safety of everyone.
The attitude expressed by this article and the governor is at the core of discord, racial and otherwise in the country.
Norm Mayall
Egg Harbor Township
Just obey police orders
When a person is stopped by the authorities — whether white, black, brown, yellow — all they have to do is obey what the officer tells them to do. It’s that simple, do what you are told to do and let the lawyers figure it out in the courtroom. It’s not that difficult to do what you are told to do.
Dave Hewitt
Galloway Township
