Pass to protests illogical
Quote Gov. Murphy: “Yesterday we had another day of overwhelmingly peaceful protests by countless New Jerseyans no longer willing to sit by and accept systemic racism as just part of our national condition. Taking to the streets peacefully to create a better future for our entire New Jersey family.”
I agree with these protests but ....
So these are allowed and even praised, even though they exceeded the outdoor 25 person max? And other outdoor ceremonies are still banned? I don’t see the logic in this.
Giancarlo Ioannucci
GallowayTownship
Bill property tax quarterly
Why can’t municipalities mail us real estate tax bills quarterly? It’s normally something not on the top of my head and I could pay it but wound up getting hit with an interest charge because it was late. The Egg Harbor Township MUA sends me a bill and I pay it. Years ago EHT tax collector would send little stickers I could put on my calendar as a reminder. These bills are quarterly. Send me a bill a month before it is due.
Ed Pullman
Egg Harbor Township
Force sometimes required
Regarding the recent story, “Mullica man charged with assaulting police responding to lightning strike”:
A Mullica Township man was hit by lightning, and police went to his aid, only to be responded with violence visited upon them including biting by the agitated man, a possible health threat. This should educate the public that when an individual is highly agitated by drugs, booze or even lightning, they sometimes have the strength of 10 men, and require extraordinary force to get them under control.
I myself had to deal with such a situation during the Korean War, when an agitated soldier on booze triggered a call for help, wherein upon arrival at the scene I saw the soldier fling the heavyset paratrooper officer of the day into the air like a rag doll. As the sergeant of the guard I had to order several men to bring down the soldier and sit on him until I could get the doctor to administer a sedative. Even then the soldier was mocking the doctor who had to hesitantly give him another shot, which finally calmed him.
The media doesn’t always give us the full facts in these sensitive situations. They’re often more interested in fanning the flames of discontent to spice up their coverage.
Tony De Angelis
Villas
Disgraceful Philadelphia
The city of Philadelphia was a disgrace long before police started using tear gas and rubber bullets. Just watch the evening news.
George Sawyer
Egg Harbor City
