Police must live locally
Is there a meaningful way to deal with racial issues within nationwide police forces? Why not simply assign police officers to patrol their own neighborhoods. That, of course, would require police officers to live where they work, morphing them into peace officers. They would then become an intrinsic part of their communities, know the residents, have much in common with the residents, essentially allowing them to perform with maximum efficiency, creating a bond between the cops on the beat and the folks they serve.
Granted, decent affordable housing, schools and so forth would have to be available, but over time city budgets could be appropriately directed to make this so. Furthermore, why not recruit candidates from specific neighborhoods. Good paying jobs would be created, especially in poor neighborhoods, indirectly enhancing the quality of life for all residents.
Since the Emancipation Proclamation up to the present time, neighborhoods remain segregated. It would be a fool’s errand to try to expunge tribal instincts from folks who live in racially homogeneous neighborhoods.
Why put the cart before the horse? The segregated nature of neighborhoods must change before police officers can be assigned to any location. That indeed is a monumental task that will not change until economic issues are addressed, until familiarity with “the other” breaks down the superficial walls that mold mindsets.
If properly implemented, crime should drop precipitously. Police officers, guardians of the peace, properly screened, properly trained, being part of their communities, would tend to include social work as part of their job description, be in a position to help troubled families, troubled youth. This is win, win for the police and the populations they serve.
Lawrence Uniglicht
Galloway Township
Effort to accept discomfits
If you are observably white you have never been asked, what are you?
Racism is taught and learned stereotyping, generalizations and assumptions based upon physical characteristics.
Those who have never been subjected to racism cannot relate or begin to understand how it feels. Unfortunately, I have and continue to be subjected to racism by racist people. When people try to over-exaggerate and try to accept your difference, trying to relate by saying you have friends of a certain race, or food related to race or having been in your country, only makes one feel more uncomfortable and out of place. People would not do this to someone observably white.
We should not differentiate and refer to people by any other means than their name. Not color of skin, observed characteristics and appearance, where origin of birth is assumed, and even so much as not able to speak or understand English.
We are Americans who live in the U.S.A. We are diverse and that’s what makes us a beautiful blend. We are different in our own ways, but again, that makes each one of us unique. Thankfully, I was not raised to see any difference in people. I am not perfect, as none of us is, but I try to accept each person for who they are. Those I don’t want in my life is my choice because I choose to not have them and their values and morals disrupt my life.
I suggest people try to get through each day without making a racist reference about anyone. They should treat others as they would like to be treated, as a united human race.
Alicia Garry
Northfield
For Harrison for Congress
Amy Kennedy seems like a nice person, a good Democrat, but honestly I think she is only running because she can get attention with her last name. I think that is what the campaign of Rep. Jeff Van Drew would say. Van Drew and his people do everything they can to keep that congressional seat.
This race will be a street brawl and Brigid Harrison can win that type of election. Her last name will not be a distraction. She will keep the focus on Van Drew.
I applaud Kennedy for finally getting involved in the public forum. She and her supporters will be needed against the Van Drew crowd.
However, it is Harrison who is ready for this fight.
It is not the time for Democrats to succumb to nostalgia.
Michael J. Makara
Mays Landing
For Kennedy for Congress
Leaders across the country are reacting to the killing of George Floyd. Some have found it difficult to navigate and others have failed to address the issues directly. I believe that Amy Kennedy, whether she knows it or not, has managed to address the issue of systemic racism in her own unique way.
I recently attended the Gloucester County NAACP Vigil for Floyd. Leaders from across a variety of professions were given the opportunity to address the crowd.
When Kennedy took the podium, she admitted that she was shaking and uncertain that she had the right words. She did have the right words. She delivered a powerful and emotional speech about how she explained to her children all the events that have unfolded in the country.
Kennedy told that crowd that her children have asked about the infamous eight minutes and 46 seconds that resulted in the death of Floyd. Her next line struck me. She said regardless of how she has explained it, her children were unable to understand how something like this could happen in America.
Prejudice does not appear out of thin air, it is taught and it is learned. Racism does not appear out of thin air, it exists within institutions. Kennedy highlighted that even in New Jersey, schools are still segregated and members of the black community lack equitable access to affordable health care.
In order to undo the 400 years of damage to our institutions and society, Kennedy said, it begins with a demand for change. It starts with me, with her and all of us.
Jacob Bernard
Pitman
Lockdowns worth damage
Regarding the recent letter, “Response more damaging”:
To the 73-year-old writer who thought the impacts of shutdowns and social distancing measures worse than the pandemic itself — and that YouTube shouldn’t have censored a video by two California doctors supporting his position: First, see the strong science-based statement defending YouTube’s action on the American College of Emergency Physicians website.
I wonder what number of deaths would have met the writer’s benchmark for taking action these past three months, and what many more deaths would have meant for swamped health care systems, the public services we live by and the very economy he wants to save.
Yes, it is tragic — incomes as well as lives stolen in this gruesome devil’s bargain. Tragic beyond words, all of it. Yet quarantining and social distancing may already have spared us a more gruesome reality. A new analytic report referenced by Tribune News Service suggests a toll “vastly worse without lockdowns, social distancing, travel restrictions and other interventions” — on the scale of half a billion cases, including many millions of lives lost.
I am 85, and this is personal for me too. The writer’s approach might have increased the risk that we’d both be among the dead at this point. And then we wouldn’t be having this conversation.
Flavia Alaya
Bridgeton
