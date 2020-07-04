Jobless claim help
I’m grateful to Rep. Jeff Van Drew and his staff for helping me get my unemployment benefits. I wrote to Van Drew explaining my situation with unemployment and the problem I was having. I received an email from his office asking me questions about what I had done so far.
After about a week a person from unemployment sent me an email asking me questions about my problem. I answered all of the questions and a day later I received an email stating that there was a mix up with another worker from unemployment who did not enter my right information. That is why it was held up for 10 weeks.
I received 10 weeks of benefits and if it wasn’t for Van Drew and his staff I would still be waiting for my checks.
Robert Kupcha
Mays Landing
Implode Rushmore next?
I see now that they are taking down Robert E. Lee’s statue. And also taking down statues all over the world all of a sudden.
These are part of all of our history. If people are going to take down one statue, I think they must take them all down, including the Statue of liberty and imploding Mount Rushmore.
Gary Shoff
Egg Harbor Township
Community policing risky
On the matter of “defunding” police departments (which in reality means dismantling), I would caution everyone to think of a vigilante organization that began shortly after the Civil War. A “squad” which decided to take matters into their own hands to defend what they felt was an existential threat to their morals and way of life: the Ku Klux Klan.
The news media continues to tell us that Donald Trump won the election by playing to the disenfranchised white man, that he “emboldens” racist thought and behavior. No arguments here, but without law enforcement these very same people who shot Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and helped elect President Trump would be even more emboldened.
If we move to community policing, there might be law enforcement in white areas 1,000 times more racist than what we have today.
Talk about systematic racism, it would allow the bad apples like Derek Chauvin of Minneapolis to police their own neighborhood, and the results would be catastrophic to the black community.
Ian Angotti
Mays Landing
