Keep guard drills online
My wife is a service member in the 177th Fighter Wing. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 the National Guard has taken pertinent measures to curb its spread by conducting home (tele) drills. That ended when her unit’s command responded to Gov. Murphy’s lift of health restrictions by ordering them to attend drill in person as the death toll in this pandemic continues. This is an unconscionable order that willfully and negligently exposes troops and their families to mortal danger for no reasonable or even tangible objective.
I am a veteran that served for 16 years. In that time I incurred pulmonary and vascular injuries that make me highly vulnerable to the coronavirus. COVID is one of the most contagious viruses in modern history. I am hardly the only family member of a patriot serving in the National Guard whose life is threatened by this order to return to duty as normal. This order puts us all at risk. It most certainly increases the risk to troops, their family and friends.
We deserve better from Phil Murphy. I think this is a disturbing lack of consideration that might sacrifice veterans and their families for some vague personally beneficial political maneuver.
Eric Tedders
Egg Harbor City
Violent protest unjustified
Acceptable means of achieving equality should be dealt with in a more mannerly and respectful display than being exhibited today. Police brutality is the culprit, not the players who have built grand structures and given their hearts and souls to America. No reason to take out frustration on Americans as a whole.
And what have these violent participants given? This is a display of out of control violence in an attempt to punish the whites for what they wish to view as racism in an attempt to discredit their own country.
Blacks have an obligation not only to themselves but to America. Put the blame where it belongs. Do not use it as an excuse to exhibit ugly and uncalled for acts of violence. And many black leaders would agree this is unacceptable. Especially Martin Luther King.
Democrat Joseph Biden, making a bid for president, extends heartfelt sympathy to victim George Floyd’s family.
Take a lesson from Rosa Parks, a American Negro activist in the civil rights movement, best known for her pivotal role in the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955. She quietly sat in the front of the bus, rather than the back where Negroes were accepted. The United States Congress dubbed her the first lady of civil rights and mother of the freedom movement. Parks made a quiet statement. Blacks could sit anywhere they wished after Rosa’s heroic act. As late as the 1950s, blacks were not served in diners in Delaware. Biden once served as U.S. senator of Delaware.
These acts of hate should be replaced with self-acceptance. Police brutality does not play favorites as black, whites, Hispanics, all have been victims.
No matter one’s personal views, this worldwide outcry has shaken the hearts and souls of the innocent and led to unneeded destruction.
I ask that these angry men and women evaluate the good the United States has offered.
Dolores M. Hall
Pittsgrove
Confederate racism symbols
The Confederate flag in a bit of a different form disappeared from use after the Civil War was won by the Union. In 1922, with the rise of the KKK, it began to rear its head as a symbol of racism. This was also the time that some monuments and statues began to appear for Confederate heroes.
During the 1950s when President Eisenhower began to address civil rights issues in the South, the Confederate flag increased in both popularity and visibility. These so-called historical symbols (the Confederate flag and these Confederate monuments) became the rallying call for racism and bigotry during Jim Crow and the civil rights movement.
The history of the Confederate flag is its cry for division, racism and bigotry. I know because the first time I saw it was in Linwood in 1956 when my Italian family dared to move to Linwood (my father was the first public figure who was of Italian descent). Though there were very many welcoming and wonderful people here at that time, my family was shown not only the Confederate flag but the burning cross of the KKK as well.
Marcia Colman
Linwood
Stop blacks killing blacks
In the newspaper, there is big bold print about the recent pain caused to one family by an illegal act caused by a cop. How about the pain that is inflicted daily on black family members in large cities, where lives are cut short by acts of violence? And it’s a shame that some of these deaths are innocent children. Why isn’t the black community protesting or looting in cities where these homicides occur?
Everyone is stating that we need better police procedures, but how do we stop the regular onslaught of homicides that occur in the inner cities. Statistics show that more blacks are killed by blacks than by cops. It’s time for the politicians and the black communities to meet and discuss programs that will help to abate these murders.
Ted Hesser
Mays Landing
Question leaders’ advice
I have to wonder why Americans are so willing to accept advice from their so-called leaders without so much as a question. Number one question for me is why wearing a face mask and hiding locked in my apartment for three months in some way will help me to build “herd immunity.” How can staying out of the herd create immunity?
Why are we so willing to accept the pandemic advice of Bill Gates? He is not a doctor of any science yet on the strength of his tens of billions in net worth we assume he knows best and tend to blindly accept his dictates.
Well count me out, if what Gates says sounds self-serving I will pass on his advice.
Stephen Kruger
Brigantine
Restore trampled rights
1918 set the bar for the definition of a pandemic in modern times. 500 million people were infected with the Spanish Flu, a full 27% of the world population at the time. Estimates of deaths were up to 50 million. America lost 675,000 souls. In terms of percentages 2.7% of the world’s population died from the flu, America fared much better at 0.64%.
Although this event is hardly over and may resurge, the numbers and percentages don’t even approach 1918. Thus far 507,000 people have died worldwide for a percentage of 0.0055% of world population, in America 129,000 have died or about 0.035% of the population. Even if the numbers increase tenfold they would fall far short of 1918 percentages. Current numbers have been challenged to be higher and lower; I contend they are inflated due to a number of reasons not the least of which involve COVID money.
I am not making light of this crisis but it seems less like a true pandemic and more like an epic brain fart. A major recession or even depression could be the catalyst for the ultimate power and wealth grab by those with globalist goals. Despite lockdowns and treatments, and possibly even with a vaccine, COVID-19 will end through herd immunity. It is up to a free people to see that our trampled rights are restored.
James M. Spickard
Little Egg Harbor
