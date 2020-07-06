Calm policing difficult
I’m not a cop, not related to a cop, or have any friends that are cops. However, I do know that cops have a tough job. It’s a job I could not do. Between the lawyers, judges and politicians who hamstring the police efforts, the violence that is so prevalent in their work environment, and the needs of the community to keep things safe, this almost seems like a no win situation. To want to walk in their shoes is inconceivable to me.
Nowadays a lot of negativity is being put out in the media against police. I can’t think of any very large groups or organizations that have 100% perfect people. That never do anything wrong, never make mistakes or lose their temper. I am all for vigorously prosecuting any and all bad actors. But to classify an entire organization as bad just because of a few members is wrong.
When people antagonize the police or bait them into a reaction, we shouldn’t be upset that they reacted. Cops are human. They are people. They have feelings. They have tempers.
Who would take verbal abuse from a bad actor and not react? How would anyone react if they felt threatened? Can they control their temper, no matter what is being done or said to them? For most people, myself included, the answer is no.
So, let’s remember to be calm in dealing with police, that the cops have a responsibility to control a situation, not be controlled. Let’s not purposely try to bait them to try and get a negative reaction. If we treat them properly and then we get abused or otherwise by one of the bad cops, then pursue the issue through legal means. There are enough cameras around now to support such claims. My mantra for a long time has been, “Just do the right thing.”
Dave French
Mays Landing
Save conservation school
New Jersey has some things that set it apart from other states. Some are well known, like the Jersey Shore and the Pinelands. Others are less familiar, like the New Jersey School of Conservation, or NJSOC in Stokes State Forest located in Sussex County, the nation’s oldest and largest environmental center.
For decades, New Jersey schoolchildren have learned about the outdoors at NJSOC. That could all change this month when Montclair State University intends to close the school.
The School of Conservation belongs to all New Jersey residents and serves school groups from 15 of New Jersey’s 21 counties. The Ocean City and Somers Point school districts have been NJSOC clients.
Why send students to a facility in the middle of the woods three hours away? Because field study at NJSOC provides a powerful learning experience offered nowhere else in our state.
Here is an institution that sparked the environmental education movement, served as a model for environmental centers worldwide, and remains a leader in environmental education and field research.
Its mission is even more relevant today than when it opened in 1949. The Friends of NJSOC need people’s help in saving the NJ School of Conservation. Find ways to help by visiting friendsofnjsoc.org.
Dayna Bachman
Ocean City
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.