Give student 2nd chance
Regarding the recent story, “Stockton students’ racist posts draw ire, calls for action”:
I was stunned to read that 80,000 signatures had been collected by Change.org in an effort to bully Stockton University into expelling a student for something she did as a freshman in high school. While there is no excusing (by her own admission) her photo, how many of us never did something insensitive and hurtful to others during our teenage years? Even the law recognizes that children can and should be rehabilitated.
This young woman deserves the chance to grow and learn from her mistakes as we all must learn from our own. She should not be deprived of her education. This is a teachable moment as well as an opportunity to show mercy and I am pleased that Stockton stood its ground.
Stockton’s embrace of inclusiveness and social justice as part of a liberal arts education is evident the minute one steps foot on campus. From their physical and financial investment in Atlantic City and their commitment to the city’s elementary and high school students to their recently expanding EOF programs, it seems to me that creating, maintaining and celebrating diversity is not only an ongoing part of Stockton’s mission but a reason for their success.
And to those at Stockton who are deeply hurt by the recent events, please do not give up your very important work of leveling the playing field of higher education so that young people regardless of their socioeconomic status, race, or gender identity can reap the benefits of a college education. An educated work force brings companies who, in turn, bring jobs and prosperity. The entire economy of South Jersey benefits from the work you do. It is not work that is done in a day; it is the work of recruiting, remediating and retaining. It is back-breaking, frustrating, two steps forward one step back work whose success is measured one graduating student at a time. It is work that changes lives for the better. Believe it! Many of us know who you are, see what you do, and without reservation, support your work.
Maripat Perone
Somers Point
Hang statues for treason
The protests, rightfully so, due to the killing of George Floyd have led to the toppling of Confederate memorials to which the adherents of the Lost Cause cry foul. They claim that it is changing history or erasing history. I say let’s correct history as it should have transpired at the time.
As a retired teacher I say the value of a visual aid is priceless. So, take each statue off its pedestal, tie a rope around its neck and hang it there placing a placard around its neck that says, “Hanged for Treason against the U.S.A.”
Maybe then the adherents to the Lost Cause will finally get it; traitors are not heroes and the Civil War might just end within their minds and everywhere finally.
Marc Chiappini
Bridgeton
