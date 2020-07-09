Protesters sacrifice selves
Consider the sacrifice endured by those folks who get their bodies out there on the macadam to express their anger and disgust about the unjust and inhumane treatment, prevalent in the black community, by some police officers. It seems George Floyd’s brutal treatment was the last straw. Bully to all brave people, Black and white who participated.
Speaking from experience, the protest day starts very early. In our early ’70s then, my husband and I traveled with groups to meet up with other groups and board buses full of enthusiastic others opposing the 1993 Iraq war under President George H.W. Bush. Destinations were Washington, NYC, Philadelphia and Atlantic City.
Thousands of other people endured the rigors and travel inconvenience required for protesting. Whatever the time of year, one must be ready for any kind of weather, rain or shine, heat or cold, your own water and food, and suffer sore feet. There are no rest stations during the journey. However, there is sustenance felt in the enthusiasm of the other marchers. They must carry on.
Betty Canderan
Cape May Court House
Send billions into space
I would like to propose a long term solution to some current problems.
I suggest that we develop numerous bases and colonies on the Moon, in orbit around the Earth and the Moon, and later, in orbit around Mars and other moons and planets.
The Moon is one quarter the size of the Earth, so it might be possible to have one and a half billion people ultimately live there, one fourth of the present population.
This would create jobs in all fields for about three quarters of a billion people.
In addition, it would result in a dramatic decrease in the demand for natural resources, as long as these can be supplied in situ. There would also be a dramatic decline in all forms of pollution, which should have a positive effect on climate change.
I read on Wikipedia that the amount of water that is estimated to be on Mars is that it would cover the entire surface by over 100 feet. The amount of water on the Moon is a matter for debate.
If we have people in orbit and living in colonies and bases on the Moon and Mars, then it is possible to try to terraform those two bodies.
James Munroe
Absecon
