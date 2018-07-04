Miss America Competition can be radio quiz show
Well, the new management of the Miss America Competition has taken the first steps in killing it altogether. What started as a harmless beauty pageant has become a women’s rights platform.
But OK, it is now a competition. So let’s make it a straight quiz show, and television coverage will not be necessary, since the contestants will be performing in muumuus with bags on their heads.
A 10 minute radio spot should do the trick.
Don French
Bridgeton
Big employment gains were in Obama’s term
There seems to be a big misunderstanding about the recently released unemployment figures. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported May unemployment of 3.8 percent, and I heard President Trump supporters claiming ownership. Here are the facts.
President Obama took over one of the worst economies in U.S. history. Unemployment reached a high of 10 percent in October 2009.
Through a variety of stimulus packages and a smart Federal Reserve chairman’s actions, Obama left office in January 2017 with 4.5 unemployement. That’s almost 7.5 years of declining unemployment under the Obama administration.
After just 16 months, Trump supporters want to claim this success as his doing. The current stats are a result of a trend that started seven-plus years ago.
During the 2016 campaign, candidate Trump dismissed these exact same stats many times because it was being credited to Obama. What’s worse is Republicans want to use specific unemployment stats about African Americans and Hispanics to pander to minorities. 2009 unemployment for African American and Hispanics, were 16.8 percent and 13 percent, respectively. Again, due to 7.5 years of decline, not just the past 16 months, unemployment dropped to 5.9 percent and 4.7 percent, again respectively. People shouldn’t be fooled into thinking that all of this was done by Trump.
Tyeesha Powell
Pleasantville
Adults should be charged for their unsecured guns
I read that a 9-year-old student brought a loaded gun to a Lakewood elementary school. The report stated that “the student’s name has not been released, and it is not known if they will face any charges or school discipline.”
Most states, including New Jersey, make it a crime to allow a child access to a loaded gun. The adult who owned the gun should be charged, and if the gun were used in a crime, they should be charged as an accessory.
Let’s make the grownups behave like grownups, or arrest them and take their guns away. It’s past time.
Joan Farrell
Egg Harbor Township