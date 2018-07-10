Trump supporters wrong
Make America Great Again supporters are prisoners of nostalgia and shallow customs, which become obstacles to comprehending the principles of human events. They are seemingly unable or unwilling to witness passively the free exercise of American democracy and peaceful protest and anxious to suppress and distort the expressions.
Perhaps that’s why this faction can so easily align itself with reckless dishonest demagogues like President Trump. I think they have mistaken America for a product, a neighborhood or a lifestyle rather than a process of placing the better angels of human destiny into action by the good and wholesome ideas of Locke and the hopes of Jefferson.
Steve Mento
Ventnor
Toys ‘R’ Us worth saving
Toys ‘R’ Us was a nice place for children and adults to look and touch and let their imaginations go anywhere. And a place to buy cool stuff. There was nothing else like it.
I am advocating to save this business. To look the other way, for me, is not being a good citizen. Toys ‘R’ Us closing means a significant loss of jobs, of goods and services for the communities where they did business and there will be a domino effect that will impact many other businesses.
A number of years back, we bailed out banks. I’ve read that President Trump wants to prevent a Chinese telecommunications company from losing its U.S. supplier due to a national security restriction. The county government backed a loan to Boscov’s that saved jobs and prevented a hit to our economy.
Toys ‘R Us made some unfortunate business and investment choices that they are finding impossible to recover from. I just wish there was something that someone else could or would do.
Joanne Pohl
Egg Harbor Township
Border children protected
I saw a woman on cable news who had no problem separating children from their mothers via abortion, but fell into sobbing on the air about children being separated from their mothers or other adults who arrive at the U.S. southern border illegally.
These children are being cared for by many wonderful and compassionate border patrol agents and other service providers.
They are being separated to protect them from possible smugglers and people who might hurt them.
John Gallagher
North Wildwood