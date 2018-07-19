Pay-as-you-go union help
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that workers who are not union members do not have to pay fees to the union. The unions should construct membership tiers.
The first tier would have members pay dues as in the past. They would receive the exact same benefits they receive now.
The second tier members would be charged fees when they use the union. They would be charged to see a business agent, to file a grievance, to receive a contract. They would not be able to vote, or have input on contracts or scheduling.
In essence, they’d get what they paid for.
Milo Dilton
Northfield
Trump with his faults beats career politicians
One of life’s simple pleasures used to be that first cup of coffee in the morning and a look through the newspaper. No more. Now the outside-the-region news is from the Associated Press, the New York Times or the Los Angeles Times, and every report, almost without exception, is a hit piece on Trump.
It gets boring. All you need do is read the headline and you know what the report will say.
Trump is an outspoken braggart, egotist and inveterate exaggerator, but he seems to be getting something done. His political opponents, along with some Republicans, are mostly somewhat sleazy career politicians who will say or do just about anything to get re-elected. Re-election means they can continue to enjoy the endless government perks and privileges they’ve awarded themselves that 95 percent of American taxpayers can only dream of.
Given a choice between the two, I’ll take Trump with an aspirin.
Harry Patterson
Galloway Township
Trump behavior divisive
By constantly misrepresenting the positions of his foes, like “the Democrats want open borders,” President Trump has shown his method of incendiary lying to his base to garner support. His know-it-all manner coupled with naked ambition to just be re-elected is evident.
It is very interesting that more bipartisan actions on the immigration bill are proposed. That is not good for Trump. Unity of purpose undermines his intention to divide and conquer.
There is a calculated method to Trump’s flip-flops, unwarranted credit taking and exaggerations. He treats the presidency like a fiefdom that is answerable to no one, seeming to forget the principles of democracy and what this country is based on.
Hopefully there are enough citizens that actually vet what Trump says and can see the truth through the rhetoric.
There are fact-checking sites online that are not part of the supposed conspiracy to make Trump look bad. He does that himself.
Suzanne Marx
Mays Landing
Seminoles, Jingolis, Morris put A.C. back in spotlight
In this new era in Atlantic City casino history, we welcome the Seminole Native Americans, the only Indian tribe never to surrender to the United States government. The Seminole tribe has partnered with New Jersey businessmen Joseph and Michael Jingoli and Jack Morris. Their endless efforts in philanthropy and recovery through their Facilitating Active Recovery Mission, or FARM, and other ventures will bring Atlantic City and the county back to the spotlight it so well deserves.
Maureen Richmond
Linwood