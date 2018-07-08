Letter falsely accuses Atlantic County freeholder
Regarding the June 19 letter, “Supports Fernandez for Atlantic County freeholder”:
The writer of the letter accuses me of being unprepared and rude to women at an Atlantic County Board of Freeholders meeting. I was neither.
I understood the vocational training issue perfectly and explained that the money requested comes from the New Jersey Department of Labor, not the county budget. The letter writer would have known this if she were prepared.
As far as being rude to women, the four females on the freeholder board didn’t say so and neither did the letter writer, who said nothing during the meeting.
I welcome the public to attend our meetings and judge for themselves my preparation and my demeanor.
Frank D. Formica
Linwood
Chairman, Atlantic County Board
of Chosen Freeholders
Political correctness dooming Miss America
The Miss America Pageant, an iconic American event synonymous with Atlantic City that dates back almost a century, gets even more ridiculous each year due to political correctness.
Now the CEO of the pageant — a woman and obvious feminist — wants to change the very name of the pageant to the Miss America Competition, and has already gotten rid of the swimsuit segment of the pageant, choosing instead to focus more on the contestants’ achievements and goals.
Many former and current contestants and others believe this is a positive change. Really? It’s not like these contestants are expected to go onstage in their birthday suits. They’re in swimsuits. The whole concept of the pageant when it was conceived in 1921 was to choose the most beautiful young woman in America. If beauty pageant contestants feel uncomfortable in swimsuits, then they shouldn’t compete in pageants at all.
Since this political correctness has infested the pageant like a virus, ratings for its television broadcasts have dropped significantly each year. I wouldn’t be surprised if crowds coming to Atlantic City to see the pageant live have dropped in numbers as well.
If this mindlessness keeps going, the Miss America Pageant will be gone entirely and survive only in the history books. That is, if the left doesn’t alter them as well.
George I. Anderson
Vineland
Media won’t give Trump credit for successes
From the time President Trump was elected, the fake news media has never given him the credit he deserves for all his accomplishments. The president’s accomplishments, so many in just a little over 500 days, are either not mentioned or hidden in the back pages of the newspapers or twisted around.
Also, after over a year of fake news about President Trump’s Russia involvement, it’s now coming out that it was the Democrats who were responsible for all of these made-up accusations, which was a set up from the beginning as a way to oppose him.
It is so disgusting how most newspapers and media are trying their best to bring down this wonderful president and now today one of President Trump’s biggest accomplishments, the possibility of peace with North Korea, gets hidden in the back pages as usual.
Ruth Ternyila
Long Beach Island