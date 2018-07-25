Galloway road unsuitable for designated bike lanes
In regard to the recent letter, “Serve all users when repaving Jimmie Leeds”:
The writer suggested that Atlantic County designate bike lanes within the shoulders of Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township as part of its repaving and widening project between the Garden State Parkway and Stockton University. As was explained during a public meeting attended by the letter writer, this is a main thoroughfare with high volume traffic including commercial trucks and buses that pose safety concerns for many cyclists riding along the road’s shoulders.
The portion to be widened is approximately one mile in length with no connection to other bike lanes at either end. It is designed with three 12-foot lanes, the center lane as a designated turn lane, and 8-foot shoulders. Although bike lanes are typically 4 to 5 feet wide, the wider shoulders on this portion of Jimmie Leeds Road are an added safety measure for motorists and would create a dangerous situation if shared by cyclists.
Cyclists are currently able to enjoy the township’s designated bike path on Ridgewood Avenue just east of the parkway. The county is working with Galloway Township, Stockton University and a local bike club to establish another safe bike path on Stockton property between Pomona Road and the parkway. Our intent is to direct bike traffic off busy Jimmie Leeds Road.
Public safety is, and will continue to be, the first priority when developing any county road, bridge or bike path.
Dennis Levinson
Linwood
Atlantic County executive
Divisiveness against Constitution, democracy
The First Amendment to the Constitution provides for freedom of speech — the principle that supports the freedom of an individual to articulate their opinions without fear of retaliation.
It is troubling that some of our Cabinet members, elected officials and staff of the White House are being bullied just because they support the Trump administration, which is their right.
Conservative speakers cannot go to many colleges and universities without threats and violence. Their First Amendment rights are not left at the door of these institutions of higher learning — school officials may not censor only one side of a controversy. There was a time when universities would teach both sides of an issue. The progressive bias that currently permeates these institutions is like a cancer and is dangerous.
During the presidential campaign, we heard ad nauseam that the peaceful transition of power following a democratic election is the ultimate American tradition. This was shouted by leading politicians and, of course, the national press. Where is the honoring of this tradition now? And what is worse, some elected officials are calling for harassment of those in the opposing party.
Politics is a dirty game that is playing with our lives. We have many problems in our country, but there is more that unites us than divides us — remember September 11. I don’t think Congress will ever solve some of the very important issues of our day because they would have nothing left with which to divide us.
Annamarie Donley
Egg Harbor Township