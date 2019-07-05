Japan’s war not forgotten
It is my opinion that President Trump did an injustice to himself, the United States of America and the citizens of the United States by going to Japan, which caused the worst world war.
That war resulted in the loss of young men and women, including my brother (in the Army Air Force) at age 21. And my mom and dad lost a son!
Sandy Miller
Margate
Journalist code of conduct needed to counter bias
The word “bias” refers to showing an unjustified favoritism toward something or someone. Thus, on a very simplistic level, media bias refers to the media exhibiting an unjustifiable favoritism as they cover the news.
When the media transmit biased news reports, those reports present viewers with an inaccurate, unbalanced and/or unfair view of the world around them.
The definition of media bias is a lot like Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart’s definition of pornography: “I know it when I see it.” Media bias is real; it reduces the quality of journalism and it fosters distrust among readers.
Hiding behind the First Amendment, some of the mainstream media blanket the public with inaccurate, slanted stories — sometimes as if they were no more than the propaganda wing of the Democratic Party.
Much of the public may not realize just how strict is the code of conduct that journalists have traditionally followed. The Journalist’s Creed stands in bronze at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., for all to see. It states in part that “individual responsibility may not be escaped by pleading another’s instructions or another’s dividends.” I challenge any and all who call themselves journalists, at any and all professional levels, to read the creed and then perform a sincere inventory of his or her journalistic practices.
Conservatives are an alien species in many newsrooms. The resulting slanted (and occasionally hostile) coverage leaves conservatives rightly distrustful. This breeds the perception that the media is out to get them, and gives credence to the saying “fake news.”
Opinion or fact or somewhere in between — the results of this bias include slanted news, withheld information, warped priorities and discrediting news sources that cover stories they intentionally ignore.
The question is, what ever happened to the free press, what ever happened to honest reporting.
Art Mooney
Little Egg Harbor Township